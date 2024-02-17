Browse the Liga MX Femenil TV schedule below for games shown on US television and streaming.

Mexico’s national federation was a part of the initial formation of the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, allocating their national team players to NWSL teams. However that relationship ended in 2017 when Liga MX created its own top flight league, Liga MX Femenil.

While the league is still relatively new, it has been quite successful, drawing solid crowds (including several of the highest-attended women’s club matches of all time) and elevating the women’s game in Mexico.

The league’s 18 clubs are all affiliated with Liga MX men’s sides, so the matchups and league table look very familiar to anyone who follows Mexican soccer. Liga MX Femenil uses the same apertura/clausura (with liguilla playoffs) format as the men’s league. Tigres (4), Monterrey (2), Chivas (2) and América (1) are the clubs who have won titles so far.

Select matches can be found in the US on FOX Deportes, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

