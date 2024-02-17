The UEFA Women’s Champions League TV schedule features the biggest European clubs in women’s soccer battling for supremacy.

To get access to the UEFA Women’s Champions League TV schedule here in the United States, it differs from the men’s side of the competition.

DAZN is the home of the Women’s UCL. Most games are available exclusively through their subscription service for 2023/24. However a selection of games throughout the tournament – including the 12 group matches, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final – will again be shown free on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Previously all games were free on YouTube.

DAZN holds the global rights to the competition through 2025.

Women’s Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern.

History and Format

The rapid growth of the women’s game over the last two decades spans across the globe. Despite the UEFA Women’s European Championship being something of a pioneer for the sport, starting in 1984, the club game is ferociously picking up.

The Women’s Champions League pits Europe’s best women’s club teams against one another. Over recent seasons, French side Lyon established itself as the best club team in Europe. From 2010 to 2020, Lyon appeared in all but two Women’s Champions League Finals, winning seven of them. That being said, German clubs are actually the most successful. With nine titles split among four teams, Lyon accounts for all seven of France’s Champions League victories.

Club Wins Years won Olympique Lyon (FRA) 8 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 Frankfurt (GER) 4 2002, 2006, 2008, 2015 Umea (SWE) 2 2003, 2004 Wolfsburg (GER) 2 2013, 2014 Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2 2005, 2010 Barcelona (SPA) 2 2021, 2023 Arsenal (ENG) 1 2007 Duisburg (GER) 1 2009

In the modern format, 16 teams enter a four-group first round. Therefore, each group has four teams.

After a round-robin of home and away games against each other side in the group, the top two teams from each group advance the the knockout stages. It is just like the men’s UEFA Champions League from that point. Home-and-away ties before a one-off final.

