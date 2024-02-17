This Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying TV schedule covers how each team qualifies for Africa’s biggest soccer competition.

One of the most competitive tournaments in international soccer, AFCON is always full of drama. Looking back at AFCON 2021, the Final came down to a penalty shootout decided by Sadio Mané’s spot kick.

Qualifying has as much drama, if not more. Much of the African confederation is fairly balanced. Of course, everyone can pick Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana and Cameroon from a list. That, in itself, makes qualifying interesting. However, due to the depth and breadth of Africa, the qualifying stage is dramatic.

Format

The Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying TV schedule follows 46 teams. In the beginning, all 54 teams entered qualifying. However, the preliminary stage eliminated six teams.

Plus, two teams that should have been in the group stage of qualifying are Kenya and Zimbabwe. Both sides do not appear on the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying TV schedule due to FIFA suspensions as a result of political interference in the soccer administrations.

The remaining 46 teams compete in 12 groups of four. The top two teams after home-and-away games against the other three teams in their group qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. CAF drew Zimbabwe and Kenya into groups. Groups C and K only have three teams as a result of that suspension.

Ivory Coast, as the hosts, has automatic qualification into the competition. However, it is still part of qualifying in group H.

Groups for the actual AFCON tournament are redrawn once the qualifying stages are complete.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying TV schedule

In the United States, select games during AFCON Qualifying are on beIN SPORTS. This is different than the CAF World Cup Qualifying, which aired on ESPN+.

One way to get access to the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying TV schedule is through fuboTV. Fubo carries beIN SPORTS. However, there are other ways to watch fuboTV. Those include things like Fanatiz or Vidgo.

These are just select games. Not each game from the wide range of contests from the Africa World Cup Qualifying phase are on a TV schedule that is easily accessible in the United States.

