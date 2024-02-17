Frequently in the offseason, particularly in the summertime during the major European leagues’ breaks, clubs will get together for exhibition tune-ups, often against local teams here in the United States. Our Club Friendlies TV Schedule will make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

While essentially preseason matches lacking big stars for European sides, and schedule-congesting plays for big ticket sales and revenue for American opponents, these games can still be entertaining affairs. The exhibition games lack the ferocity of a cup final or a significant league game. However, there are certain instances of dramatic games happening in these summer friendlies.

For example, the meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Miami during the summer of 2017 was great. The score ended 3-2. Despite a lack of tackles, both sides fielded strong starting XIs, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

Since they are not part of any league broadcast rights agreements, these standalone matches can be found across various TV channels and streaming services, so there is no one catch-all place to see everything. For games on linear TV, fuboTV is a great streaming option as it features a good variety of sports networks that often carry the games. Some matches however are exclusively available via standalone services such as ESPN+.

How To Watch Club Friendlies on fuboTV:

Click 'Activate the offer' to get access to fuboTV Enter your email address and zip code Scroll through the app to watch sports channels like FS1, ESPN, and more

Each summer usually brings big name European and Latin clubs to the US, and 2023 is no different, with clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester City, and Atlas taking on domestic competition. In fact, this year, the summer friendlies include a full day of foreign clubs taking on MLS opposition. Wednesday, July 20, features exhibition games involving Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Bayern Munich taking on MLS foes.

Club Friendlies TV schedule

