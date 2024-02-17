Our Women’s Cup TV schedule gives you all the details on how to watch some of the best women’s soccer clubs in the world.

The Women’s Cup is a relatively new competition, first played in 2021. The inaugural champions were hosts Racing Louisville FC, who defeated Bayern Munich on penalties in the final. The 2022 edition of the invitational tournament features six clubs from the US, Europe, Mexico and Japan. The NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC (again hosting the tournament at Lynn Family Stadium) and OL Reign, plus Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Club América, and Tokyo Verde Beleza.

The competition is a straight knockout format, with the two NWSL sides having byes to the semifinal round, and 3rd/4th and 5th/6th place matches taking place as well – ensuring each club plays at least two matches.

Paramount+ is the exclusive way to watch the competition live, however the semifinals and final will be rebroadcast on delay on CBS Sports Network.

The Women’s Cup TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

