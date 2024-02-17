Started in 2017 as the Toulouse International Ladies Cup, the Womens French Cup is an invitational preseason tournament for elite women’s clubs in Europe.

Past champions include Montpellier Hérault, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. The 2022 tournament features Bayern, FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2022 edition of the tournament is again being hosted by Toulouse, with all four games held at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Women’s French Cup Schedule

