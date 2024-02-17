Our D1 Feminine TV schedule features all of the league’s matches for the season.

Including the best women’s club teams in France such as Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, the D1 Feminine league consists of 12 French clubs who compete for the honor of being crowned ”Champion of France.”

D1 Feminine TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

The Division 1 Feminine league, also known as the D1 Arkem league for sponsorship reasons, originally banded together for a short time in 1918. The league was officially reinstated for good in 1974 after the notorious national ban of women’s football was lifted. Today, the teams currently battle for the title with the added incentive of qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

In the United States, the women-owned company Atalanta Media picked up the rights to the league and have established strategic partnerships to have many of the games streamed live on ESPN+, Fanatiz, and its own Ata Football website.

