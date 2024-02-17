Our Coupe de France TV schedule is where you’ll find all of the matches to watch on U.S. television and streaming.

Follow your favorite French team in the Coupe de France. Whether it’s Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille or less glamorous teams such as Dunkerque or Nancy Lorraine, anyone can win this tournament.

Typically, Coupe de France games are televised across FOX Sports channels including FOX Soccer Plus and FS2.

Organized by the French Football Federation in 1917, the Coupe de France is a renowned knockout cup competition spanning throughout the regular season. With over 7,000 individual teams, the tournament draws in clubs from all of France, ultimately creating diverse and thrilling one-on-one matches.

US sports network FOX Sports are providing the action on their family of networks with timely and reliable coverage.

We’re continually updating the TV schedule, so be sure and bookmark the page to keep up to date on the latest listings.

Coupe de France TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

