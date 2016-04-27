Read below for our DirecTV versus DISH comparison to see which is the best for soccer fans.

Soccer fans, before making a decision whether to sign up with DirecTV or DISH as your satellite provider, read through the following comparison to see which service is a better fit for you.

Both satellite providers offer a wide range of networks that carry soccer, as well as access to streaming services such as the NBC Sports App, beIN SPORTS Connect and FOX Sports GO. Plus there are overflow channels available if you’re interested in watching games that may not be available on regular channels.

Last updated: August 11, 2020.

 

Is DirecTV or DISH better for soccer fans?

DirecTV DISH
Advantages Offers GolTV. Offers beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español.
Hopper 3 DVR picture quality is equal to if not better than DirecTV receiver.
DISH’s GameFinder App helps you schedule recordings and reminders for your favorite teams/leagues, as well as track scores.
DISH’s Multi-View lets you watch up to 4 channels at once, splitting the screen into 4 quadrants.
Pricing for DISH’s Multi-Sport Pack starts at $13 per month.
Only DISH lets you watch 100% of your live and recorded shows anywhere on your phone, tablet or laptop.
Disadvantages beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español not available.
Cost can be more expensive than DISH.
Allows access to NBC Sports App Yes Yes
Allows access to beIN SPORTS Connect No Yes
Allows access to FOX Sports GO Yes Yes
Latest special offer See offers See offers
Toll-free phone number Unavailable 855-389-9730
SIGN-UP SIGN UP TODAY SIGN UP TODAY

 

Plus, we’ve compiled a listing of what soccer-related channels are carried by each satellite company, as well as which ones are in HD (High-Definition) or SD (Standard-Definition).

Soccer networks available

Sports network DirecTV DISH
Altitude Sports 681 HD 360 HD
beIN SPORTS NOT AVAILABLE 392, 781 HD
beIN SPORTS Español NOT AVAILABLE 873 HD
CBSSN 221 HD 158 HD
Comcast SportsNet (regional) 630, 642, 665, 696, 698 HD 412, 419, 424, 429, 438 HD
ESPN 206 HD 140 HD
ESPN 2 209 HD 143 HD
ESPN Deportes 466 HD 854 HD
ESPNEWS 207 HD 142 SD
ESPNU 208 HD 141 HD
FOX Varies on location 2-70 HD
FOX Deportes 465 HD 855 HD
FOX Sports 1 219 HD 150 HD
FOX Sports 2 618 HD 149 HD
FOX Soccer Plus 621, 621-1 HD 391
FSN (regional) 646, 654, 660, 661, 663, 668, 671, 676, 686, 692, 694 HD 418, 423, 425, 427, 436
Galavision 404 HD 273 HD
GolTV 468 Not available
MLS Direct Kick 471-477 456-467
NBC Varies on location 2-70 HD
NBCSN 220 HD 159 HD
NBC Universo 410 HD 838 HD
Premiere FC (PFC) 2135 SD 9801 SD
ROOT Sports (regional) 659, 674, 683, 687 HD 426 HD
Telemundo 406 835 SD
Time Warner SportsNet 691 HD Not available
TyC Sports 469 Not available
UniMas 408 HD 830 HD
Univision 402 HD 827 HD
Univision Deportes 464 HD 869 HD
USA 242 HD 105 HD
YES 631 HD Not available

 

Have any feedback or questions about our DirecTV versus DISH comparison? Let us know in the comments section below.

 