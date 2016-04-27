Read below for our DirecTV versus DISH comparison to see which is the best for soccer fans.

Soccer fans, before making a decision whether to sign up with DirecTV or DISH as your satellite provider, read through the following comparison to see which service is a better fit for you.

Both satellite providers offer a wide range of networks that carry soccer, as well as access to streaming services such as the NBC Sports App, beIN SPORTS Connect and FOX Sports GO. Plus there are overflow channels available if you’re interested in watching games that may not be available on regular channels.

Last updated: August 11, 2020.

Is DirecTV or DISH better for soccer fans?

table.tableizer-table {

font-size: 12px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;

}

.tableizer-table td {

padding: 4px;

margin: 3px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

}

.tableizer-table th {

background-color: #104E8B;

color: #FFF;

font-weight: bold;

}

DirecTV DISH Advantages Offers GolTV. Offers beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. Hopper 3 DVR picture quality is equal to if not better than DirecTV receiver. DISH’s GameFinder App helps you schedule recordings and reminders for your favorite teams/leagues, as well as track scores. DISH’s Multi-View lets you watch up to 4 channels at once, splitting the screen into 4 quadrants. Pricing for DISH’s Multi-Sport Pack starts at $13 per month. Only DISH lets you watch 100% of your live and recorded shows anywhere on your phone, tablet or laptop. Disadvantages beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español not available. Cost can be more expensive than DISH. Allows access to NBC Sports App Yes Yes Allows access to beIN SPORTS Connect No Yes Allows access to FOX Sports GO Yes Yes Latest special offer See offers See offers Toll-free phone number Unavailable 855-389-9730 SIGN-UP SIGN UP TODAY SIGN UP TODAY

Plus, we’ve compiled a listing of what soccer-related channels are carried by each satellite company, as well as which ones are in HD (High-Definition) or SD (Standard-Definition).

Soccer networks available

table.tableizer-table {

font-size: 12px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;

}

.tableizer-table td {

padding: 4px;

margin: 3px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

}

.tableizer-table th {

background-color: #104E8B;

color: #FFF;

font-weight: bold;

}

Sports network DirecTV DISH Altitude Sports 681 HD 360 HD beIN SPORTS NOT AVAILABLE 392, 781 HD beIN SPORTS Español NOT AVAILABLE 873 HD CBSSN 221 HD 158 HD Comcast SportsNet (regional) 630, 642, 665, 696, 698 HD 412, 419, 424, 429, 438 HD ESPN 206 HD 140 HD ESPN 2 209 HD 143 HD ESPN Deportes 466 HD 854 HD ESPNEWS 207 HD 142 SD ESPNU 208 HD 141 HD FOX Varies on location 2-70 HD FOX Deportes 465 HD 855 HD FOX Sports 1 219 HD 150 HD FOX Sports 2 618 HD 149 HD FOX Soccer Plus 621, 621-1 HD 391 FSN (regional) 646, 654, 660, 661, 663, 668, 671, 676, 686, 692, 694 HD 418, 423, 425, 427, 436 Galavision 404 HD 273 HD GolTV 468 Not available MLS Direct Kick 471-477 456-467 NBC Varies on location 2-70 HD NBCSN 220 HD 159 HD NBC Universo 410 HD 838 HD Premiere FC (PFC) 2135 SD 9801 SD ROOT Sports (regional) 659, 674, 683, 687 HD 426 HD Telemundo 406 835 SD Time Warner SportsNet 691 HD Not available TyC Sports 469 Not available UniMas 408 HD 830 HD Univision 402 HD 827 HD Univision Deportes 464 HD 869 HD USA 242 HD 105 HD YES 631 HD Not available

table.tableizer-table {

font-size: 14px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

font-family: Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif;

}

.tableizer-table td {

padding: 4px;

margin: 3px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

}

.tableizer-table th {

background-color: #104E8B;

color: #FFF;

font-weight: bold;

}

Have any feedback or questions about our DirecTV versus DISH comparison? Let us know in the comments section below.