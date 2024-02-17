The Spanish Supercopa TV schedule only gets changed a couple of times a year.

As the name implies, the Spanish Supercopa, or Supercopa de España, is a cup competition. Similar to the Community Shield, the competition features the previous winners of the Copa del Rey and LaLiga. However, there is one key difference.

While most supercup competitions only include last season’s champions, the Spanish Supercopa differs. In addition to the winners, the Supercopa also includes the runner-ups from both competitions. The other finalist in the Copa del Rey as well as the second-place LaLiga side.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Supercopa Includes: Supercopa, World Cup + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Spanish Supercup TV Schedule

There are frequently instances where these clubs may overlap, particularly in what many think is an unbalanced league. For example, say Barcelona wins a league and cup double as they did in the 2017-18 campaign. As Barcelona cannot be two of the four teams in the Spanish Supercopa, the second- and third-place teams from LaLiga play in the season prior qualify for the Supercopa.

History of the Spanish Supercopa

This four-team format only started during the 2019/20 season. Prior to that, and since 1982, the Spanish Supercopa was simply a two-legged fixture between the league and cup champions.

In that time frame, Barcelona emerged as the most successful side in the competition. The Catalan side has 13 Spanish Supercup wins to go along with 11 runner-up finishes. Real Madrid sits just behind Barcelona with 11 wins in the competition.

It should be no surprise that these two clubs are head and shoulders above the rest of Spain in terms of Spanish Supercopa crowns. The duo clearly have the most LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles. Therefore, they simply have the most experience in the competition.

That being said, the Spanish Supercup does have its share of exciting moments. Both of the finals in the four-team format needed extra time to determine a champion. Athletic Bilbao upsetting Barcelona in 2020/21 after Real Madrid beat Atletico on penalties the year prior.

The competition used to be home-and-away fixtures between the two teams. However, the competition seems to switch venues. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the four-team tournament to be played behind closed doors in Seville. However, recent competitions occurred in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

ESPN owns the rights to much of Spanish soccer, including both league and cup competitions. With the Spanish Supercopa TV schedule, there are only three games. Therefore, expect these to be on linear television (and ESPN+). Meanwhile, the majority of LaLiga games and Copa del Rey fixtures are on ESPN+.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).