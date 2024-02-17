The CONMEBOL Copa América Feminina schedule has all the games for South America’s premier women’s tournament.

First held in 1991, Copa América Feminina features all 10 of CONMEBOL’s member nations, and starting in 2022 the tournament will be held every two years.

FOX Sports will be broadcasting 25 matches from the 2022 Copa América Feminina, with 23 games (including all knockout matches and the final) appearing live on FS1 or FS2, and two matches FOX Soccer Plus.

The 2022 edition of Copa América Feminina will be hosted by Colombia, with matches held in Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga. The tournament also acts as the qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, as well as for the 2023 Pan Am Games in Chile and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics – so a lot is on the line in this competition.

The men’s version of Copa América is generally considered a stronger competition, as on the women’s side Brazil is the only nation from CONMEBOL that regularly features in the top 10 of FIFA’s world rankings, and they have won the tournament 7 of the 8 times it has been contested (Argentina won the other). However overall the women’s game is growing and improving in South America, and more nations will be looking to battle for the trophy in the now biennial contest.

The Final is set for Saturday, July 30 at Estadio Alfonso López in Bucaramanga.

Women’s Copa América TV schedule

In the United States, you can find the majority of tournament coverage on FS1 and FS2. Saturday, July 9th’s matches however are only available in English via Fox Soccer Plus, but can be found in Spanish on TUDN and ViX respectively.

