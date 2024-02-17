For plenty of action and drama from the top teams in South America, here’s the Copa Sudamericana TV schedule for viewers in the United States.

In 2019, beIN SPORTS acquired the rights to the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana for 2019 through 2022. The broadcaster has the exclusive rights to the tournament, with games offered in English-, Spanish- and sometimes Portuguese-language. Most of the games are shown on television, while some of the other games featuring less popular teams are shown via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Copa Sudamericana TV schedule

Here is the US streaming schedule for the Copa Libertadores (All times Eastern):

Organized by CONMEBOL, Copa Sudamericana was launched in 2002 as the second-most prestigious club competition in South American soccer. The Copa Sudamericana replaced the separate Copa Merconorte and Copa Mercosur competitions. Since its introduction, the Copa Sudamericana has been a pure elimination tournament with the number of rounds and teams varying from year to year.

The winner of the Copa Sudamericana is eligible to play in the Recopa Sudamericana, as well as gaining entry into the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Historically, clubs from Argentina have won the Copa Sudamericana the most number of times.

