The 2023 Women’s World Cup Qualifying TV schedule keeps you set on the buildup for the biggest women’s sporting event.

Just like the counterpart for the men, the FIFA Women’s World Cup features teams from the six different federations. Of course, each confederation has their own method of qualification.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Women’s WCQ Includes: Champions League, World Cup Qualifiers, More 7-Day Free Trial

Women’s World Cup Qualifying TV schedule

For the most part, each confederation sends teams that do well in the continental competitions to the World Cup. For example, the Confederation of African Football, or CAF, sends four teams to the tournament, scheduled to be in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. These teams are the semifinalists from the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, as was the case ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying

The one exception to this is UEFA. European qualifying for the Women’s World Cup resembles that of the men’s competition. There are nine groups in the UEFA women’s World Cup qualifying, one less group than the men. Each group winner advances to the knockout stages. Then, the nine second-place finishers enter a playoff where two teams advance. One team from the European playoff stage goes to an intercontinental playoff.

In total, 32 teams will travel to Australia and New Zealand for the monthlong competition in July and August 2023. Here are the spots broken down based on how many countries come from the different confederations.

table.tableizer-table {

font-size: 12px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;

}

.tableizer-table td {

padding: 4px;

margin: 3px;

border: 1px solid #CCC;

}

.tableizer-table th {

background-color: #104E8B;

color: #FFF;

font-weight: bold;

}

Confederation Tournament to Qualify Spots in World Cup Spots in Intercontinental Playoff UEFA 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) 11 1 AFC 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup 6 (Australia as hosts) 2 CAF 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations 4 2 CONCACAF 2022 CONCACAF W Championship 4 2 CONMEBOL 2022 Copa América Femenina 3 2 OFC 2022 OFC Women’s Nations Cup 1 (NZ as hosts) 1

As seen, the majority of spots in the World Cup are decided about a year in advance of the World Cup. However, three teams qualify via the playoffs.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs

While the men’s competition also has a playoff, it is much smaller than what we see for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Ten teams enter the competition, which serves as a test event for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

These 10 teams compete for just three spots in single-elimination games. The order of games depends on each nation’s FIFA Women’s World Ranking. The top two teams just have to win one game to advance to the World Cup in 2023. However, the other eight teams must all win twice to advance.

In accordance with the first part of qualifying, the teams that qualify for the intercontinental playoff are often determined from the continental tournament from the prior year. Again, the exception is UEFA.

Watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualification

The best way to watch teams qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup is through Paramount+.

Paramount+ holds the rights to a number of qualifiers for UEFA. However, as the women’s game is still growing in terms of popularity, not all games will be easily viewable.

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).