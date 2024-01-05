The AFC Asian Cup is the premier international soccer competition for Asia, spanning a massive area and many countries. Our Asian Cup TV schedule has all the games.

As of January 2024, CBS Sports is the rights holder for the tournament in the United States. Every game will be featured on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Watch the Asian Cup on Paramount+:

Asian Cup TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Monday, January 08 12:30 PM ET Kyrgyzstan vs. Saudi Arabia ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Friday, January 12 11:00 AM ET Qatar vs. Lebanon ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Saturday, January 13 06:30 AM ET Australia vs. India ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:30 AM ET China vs. Tajikistan ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:30 PM ET Uzbekistan vs. Syria ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Sunday, January 14 06:30 AM ET Japan vs. Vietnam ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:30 AM ET United Arab Emirates vs. Hong Kong ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:30 PM ET Iran vs. Palestine ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Monday, January 15 06:30 AM ET South Korea vs. Bahrain ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:30 AM ET Indonesia vs. Iraq ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:30 PM ET Malaysia vs. Jordan ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Tuesday, January 16 06:30 AM ET Thailand vs. Kyrgyzstan ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:30 PM ET Saudi Arabia vs. Oman ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Wednesday, January 17 06:30 AM ET Lebanon vs. China ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:30 AM ET Tajikistan vs. Qatar ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Thursday, January 18 06:30 AM ET Syria vs. Australia ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:30 AM ET India vs. Uzbekistan ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:30 PM ET Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Friday, January 19 06:30 AM ET Iraq vs. Japan ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:30 AM ET Vietnam vs. Indonesia ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:30 PM ET Hong Kong vs. Iran ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Saturday, January 20 06:30 AM ET Jordan vs. South Korea ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:30 AM ET Bahrain vs. Malaysia ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Sunday, January 21 09:30 AM ET Oman vs. Thailand ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Monday, January 22 10:00 AM ET Qatar vs. China ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 10:00 AM ET Tajikistan vs. Lebanon ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Tuesday, January 23 06:30 AM ET Syria vs. India ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 06:30 AM ET Australia vs. Uzbekistan ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 10:00 AM ET Hong Kong vs. Palestine ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 10:00 AM ET Iran vs. United Arab Emirates ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Wednesday, January 24 06:30 AM ET Iraq vs. Vietnam ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 06:30 AM ET Japan vs. Indonesia ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Thursday, January 25 06:30 AM ET South Korea vs. Malaysia ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 06:30 AM ET Jordan vs. Bahrain ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 10:00 AM ET Saudi Arabia vs. Thailand ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 10:00 AM ET Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman ( AFC Asian Cup ) Paramount+ Paramount+



The 2023 edition of the Asian Cup takes place in January and February 2024. Like the 2022 FIFA World Cup held there, high summer temperatures in host nation Qatar led to the tournament being moved from its traditional place on the calendar to the winter. Qatar’s participation in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup also was a consideration in moving the competition.

Despite the 2024 dates of competition, the tournament has retained its Asian Cup Qatar 2023 official name.

Games kick off on January 12 and run through the final on February 10. Qatar, in addition to being the hosts, is also the defending champions.

24 teams from all across Asia will compete, as well as Australia, which despite not being a part of Asia, competes as an AFC member. Six groups of four teams will compete in the group stage, with the top two in each group, and the four best third-place teams, advancing to the round of 16.

The final was played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, which also hosted the 2022 World Cup Final.

Asian Cup History

The first Asian Cup was played in Hong Kong in 1956. This makes it the second-oldest competition of its kind in the world. Only South America’s Copa América (1916) is older.

The tournament, put on by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), features teams ranging from the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq, to the Far East like Japan, China, and Korea.

South Korea won the first edition and is the most successful nation in terms of overall medals with ten (champions twice, second and third place four times each). Japan has the most titles with four.

Other nations that have won the competition are Saudi Arabia (3), Iran (3), Israel (1 – no longer a member of AFC), Kuwait (1), Australia (1), Iraq (1), and Qatar (1). A total of 16 different nations have placed either first, second, or third in the competition’s history.

Australia, upon winning the Asian Cup in 2015, became the only nation to have ever been champions of two confederations. They won the OFC Nations Cup four times before joining AFC in 2006.

The tournament has used a group stage + knockout stage format since 1972. Prior, a single round-robin stage was contested. The number of teams has grown and varied over the years, with the current 24-team format adopted in 2019.

Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host the next Asian Cup in 2027.

