Browse our Scottish League Cup TV Schedule to find out when and where to watch all of the games.

Follow your favorite Scottish teams in the Scottish League Cup, known as the Premier Sports Cup for sponsorship reasons. Featuring 40 teams from October through February, games can be streamed live and on-demand to viewers in the United States (more details below).

The Scottish League Cup was founded in 1946 and is the oldest recorded national league cup. Over the decades, the competition layout shifted time and time again. Starting out as an intimate tournament with participants from small sections of the nation, the cup now plays out in a group stage format with the addition of elimination knock-outs during the final sixteen matches.

Many of the games are showcased across the streaming service Paramount+. See how to stream using Paramount+ for more information).

Scottish League Cup TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

