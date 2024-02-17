If you’re looking for the Copa Libertadores TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

For soccer fans in the United States, the games are shown via beIN SPORTS (in English) and beIN SPORTS en Español (in Spanish). Forty seven teams from across 10 associations throughout Latin America compete to try to be crowned champion.

As background, Copa Libertadores is one of the most prestigious club soccer competition in Latin America. The tournament is named in honor of the liberators, the main leaders of the South American wars of independence. A literal translation of its name into English would be “Liberators of America Cup.”

Here’s the Copa Libertadores TV schedule:

Copa Libertadores TV schedule

Here is the US streaming schedule for the Copa Libertadores (All times Eastern):

Tuesday, February 20 05:00 PM ET Portuguesa vs. Palestino ( CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 07:30 PM ET Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal ( CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 07:30 PM ET Águilas Doradas vs. RB Bragantino ( CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz

Wednesday, February 21 05:00 PM ET Puerto Cabello vs. Club Nacional de Football ( CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 07:30 PM ET Aurora vs. Botafogo ( CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz

Thursday, February 22 05:00 PM ET Sportivo Trinidense vs. CD El Nacional ( CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 07:30 PM ET Godoy Cruz vs. Colo-Colo ( CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz



Coverage is available through a variety of streaming platforms that broadcast beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, but the two most reliable to choose from are fuboTV (starting at $33/month) and Fanatiz ($7.99 per month).

