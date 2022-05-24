The USL League One TV schedule represents the third level on the American soccer pyramid.

While the USL Championship has a number of teams on the verge of competing in Major League Soccer, USL League One is much more of a development league. However, no sides currently in the league are explicitly developmental teams tied to a parent club, with all of the MLS reserve clubs moving over to MLS NEXT Pro, Major League Soccer’s in-house 3rd division league.

Twelve clubs are slated to compete in 2024, with Spokane Velocity FC being the newest addition. North Carolina FC, formerly known as the Carolina RailHawks, are moving back to the second-tier USL Championship division for 2024.

Brooklyn FC, Santa Barbara Sky FC, and yet-to-be-named clubs in Lancaster, CA, Portland, ME, and Sherman, TX are planned for 2025.

A new, in-season cup competition for League One sides will debut in 2024. This will add a fourth trophy for League One teams to vie for, in addition to the regular season title, League One playoffs, and U.S. Open Cup.

USL League One TV schedule

The USL League One TV schedule airs on ESPN+. However, there are select games that air on some of the major ESPN networks. For instance, ESPN2 airs select games on the schedule below.

Saturday, April 20 03:00 PM ET Union Omaha vs. Charlotte Independence ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 06:00 PM ET Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:30 PM ET Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm ( USL League One ) CBS Sports Golazo Network , CBS Sports Golazo Network , Paramount+ Paramount+

Sunday, April 21 07:30 PM ET Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+



