The CONCACAF W Championship TV schedule features the best women’s national teams in North America in a small tournament setting. However, there is nothing small about the significance of the competition. The four teams that reach the knockout stage of the CONCACAF W Championship reach the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Plus, the winner earns an automatic spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

While the tournament has new rewards for success, it is not the first competition. In fact, it is one of the older CONCACAF tournaments. Dating back to 1991, the 2022 competition is the 11th edition of the tournament. Unsurprisingly, the most dominant side over those years is the United States. With eight tournament wins, the United States finished third in 2010. In 1999, the USWNT did not participate. Interestingly, Canada won both of the competitions the United States did not lift the trophy.

CONCACAF W Championship Format

There are only eight teams that feature on the CONCACAF W Championship TV schedule. Those eight teams split into two groups of four based on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

For 2022, those groups shapes up as follows, with the FIFA Women’s World Ranking in parentheses:

POT A B C D Group A United States (1) Mexico (28) Jamaica (51) Haiti (62) Group B Canada (8) Costa Rica (36) Panama (60) Trinidad and Tobago (70)

After a three-game round robin, the top two teams advance to the knockout stages. Plus, these teams receive an automatic berth into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The third-place finishers enter a intercontinental playoff for qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For the CONCACAF W Championship, the knockout stage is just semifinals and finals. It is a single-elimination competition.

This year, the tournament takes place in the Monterrey area of Mexico. Estadio BBVA, the home of Monterrey and a potential host of games in the 2026 World Cup, plays host to many of the games. This is Mexico’s second time hosting the CONCACAF W Championship. In 2010, Mexico finished runner-up to Canada at the Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancún.

CONCACAF W Championship TV schedule

CBS and Paramount+ own the rights to the CONCACAF W Championship TV schedule. Select games will be on CBS Sports Network. However, the majority of games are available on Paramount+.

The tournament kicks off on American Independence Day with the USWNT taking on Haiti.

