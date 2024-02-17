The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, or WAFCON, schedule has all the games for Africa’s premier women’s tournament.

First held in 1991, WAFCON features the top women’s national sides in Africa, and in 2022 the tournament also acts as the qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the top four teams heading to Australia and New Zealand.

The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is being shown live on beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN’s streaming platform, with select delayed match replays appearing on the linear beIN channels. beIN, and thus WAFCON, is available via Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling World Sports and Vidgo.

WAFCON 2022 is being hosted by Morocco, with games spread across three venues in Casablanca and Rabat.

Nigeria has historically dominated the competition, winning eleven of the thirteen tournaments to date, with Equatorial Guinea taking top honors in 2008 and 2012, both years when they hosted the tournament. The Super Falcons will be gunning for their twelfth overall title and fourth in a row.

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations schedule

