In episode 33, we feature an interview with Fox Soccer Channel commentator Christian Miles. We also dissect the past weekend’s shock results in the Premiership and we offer you a glimpse of the upcoming Premiership tour by EPL Talk. During the Miles interview, we learn how Christian prepares for commentating a match, his ideas on what Major League Soccer can do to improve its game, news about an upcoming Arsenal podcast that he’ll be co-hosting, his football experiences living in Italy, and what Fox Sports World was like when it launched in 1997. Plus Miles discusses the most memorable matches he’s worked on at FSC, and reveals some interesting details about what leagues Fox would like to add in the near future.