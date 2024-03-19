LATEST NEWS
Chelsea vs Celtic tickets on sale for friendly at Notre Dame
Tickets to the friendly between Chelsea and Celtic this upcoming summer at Notre Dame Stadium are now on sale. The English giants are making another trip to the United States this summer. It is the Blues' third trip to the USA for summer friendlies in the last three years. For Celtic, playing friendlies in the […]
Ratcliffe claims United will exercise caution in transfer market
New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims the club will change its transfer market policy heading into the summer. The British billionaire recently purchased just over 27% of the club for around $1.6 billion. Despite only becoming a minority owner, the deal gives Ratcliffe sporting control of the team. As a result, much […]
Fans get 50% refund after Messi misses match in Hong Kong
Hong Kong fans who purchased tickets to see Inter Miami and Lionel Messi play a friendly in early February will receive a partial refund. The Argentine superstar came under fire when he did not feature in a matchup against a Hong Kong XI. Over 38,000 fans filled the Hong Kong Stadium in hopes of watching […]
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Milan invade USA this summer
Many of the biggest clubs in the world have announced their plans to play summer friendlies in the USA in 2024, and that includes Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan. Each of those clubs has an impressive following in the United States. Barcelona and Real Madrid are arguably the two most popular clubs in the […]
Arsenal, Liverpool among clubs interested in Bayern's Kimmich
Bayern Munich is reportedly considering selling Joshua Kimmich this summer. The highly rated and versatile midfielder/defender has been a mainstay with the club since joining back in 2015. Able to play as either a defensive midfielder or right back, Kimmich is widely seen as one of the top players in either position. Nevertheless, negotiations regarding […]
Fenerbahce calls on vote to potentially leave Turkish Super Lig
Officials at Turkish soccer club Fenerbahce may soon elect to officially defect from the Turkish Super Lig. The league is the top division in Turkey and the Yellow Canaries have won the title 19 times in their illustrious history. Only rival Galatasaray has managed to win more top-flight trophies than Fenerbahce. The news comes as […]
Man City tickets for US tour: Schedule, dates, host cities
Manchester City announced its plans for another US tour in the summer of 2024, which you can now purchase tickets to. It is the Premier League side's return to the United States after spending the summer of 2023 on a brief trip to Asia. For 2024, Manchester City is playing four games against several top […]
Relevent suit against US Soccer inches closer to Supreme Court
A lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation (USSF) and FIFA alleging antitrust regulation violations is getting closer to the US Supreme Court. The lawsuit comes from Relevent Sports, which wants to host an official La Liga match in the United States. Relevent wants to bring meaningful games to the United States in a bid to […]
Thibaut Courtois tears meniscus, status uncertain for season
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss more time after injuring his meniscus during training. The Belgian shot-stopper has not played for Los Blancos this season. He tore the ACL in his left knee just before the beginning of the campaign. Real Madrid has relied on goalkeepers Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga for what has […]
Schedule of soccer friendlies in US this summer
One of the highlights of the annual soccer calendar is looking to see which international and club soccer teams are heading to the United States to play exhibition matches on US soil every summer. If you’re looking for the schedule of soccer friendlies in the US, you’ve come to the right place. We'll be updating […]
WST Virtual Scarf Wall
In a unique twist, World Soccer Talk® has launched a WST Virtual Scarf Wall. When you sign up for the free, personalized World Soccer Talk Insider newsletter and tell us your favorite team, you'll get a custom team scarf graphic added to your email each day (or week, depending on your preference) – in addition […]
World Soccer Talk: Live broadcasts
World Soccer Talk factsheet
World Soccer Talk® is the leading media company for U.S. viewers delivering the most comprehensive world soccer TV & streaming schedules combined with the latest soccer news and information. Launched in 2005, World Soccer Talk has served more than 46 million soccer fans generating more than 12 million page views per year. The company offerings […]
World Soccer Injuries, Results, Tables and Fixtures
Looking for league tables, fixtures or results from the top soccer leagues in the world? Browse through the page to find everything you're looking for. All of the information is updated daily. Premier League Table, Results and Fixtures Championship Table, Results and Fixtures League One Table, Results and Fixtures League Two Table, Results and Fixtures […]
World Cup Jerseys for Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is here. This time every four years is thrilling for the action on the field, but it's also when all the jersey manufacturers bring out the World Cup Jerseys for the 32 teams with new designs. For certain nations, there is little surprise when their uniform unveiling occurs, because we know […]
World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links
This World Cup TV schedule has everything you need to know about the biggest sporting event on Earth. Where to watch the World Cup on TV? World Cup 2026, like those of 2018 and 2022, is live across FOX and FS1 (English-language) plus Telemundo and Universo (Spanish-language). All World Cup games are shown live across […]
World Cup 2022 Predictor
See which teams advance with the World Cup Predictor. It's quick and easy, and helps you visually see each nation's fate in Qatar 2022. Put away the calculators, and use our Predictor to figure out what's needed for your country to advance out of the World Cup Group Stage. All the favorites reaching the quarterfinals? […]
Women's World Cup TV Schedule USA
Our Women's World Cup TV schedule as all the info on the tournament. The host nation(s) for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 has yet to be announced. Similarly, broadcasting rights for the next edition of the biggest women's soccer tournament in the world are also up in the air. Previously, FOX and Telemundo had […]
Women’s World Cup: Links to TV schedule, bracket, preview
The wait is over. The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup is here, and we have the information and analysis you need to get the most out of the quadrennial tournament. Here are the links you'll need to stay updated on the Women's World Cup, hosted in Canada. Women's World Cup Preview World Soccer Talk writer […]
Women's World Cup Qualifying 2024 TV Schedule USA
The 2023 Women's World Cup Qualifying TV schedule keeps you set on the buildup for the biggest women's sporting event. Just like the counterpart for the men, the FIFA Women's World Cup features teams from the six different federations. Of course, each confederation has their own method of qualification. Recommended viewing option: Watch Women's WCQ […]
Women's World Cup bracket: Free Download
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is nearly upon us. And you can download our free Women's World Cup bracket to keep track of all the action. For the first time, the tournament features an expanded field of 32 teams. The women's competition now resemble the men's tournament format used from 1998-2022. Also a first […]
Women's World Cup Beginner's Guide
Our FIFA Women's World Cup beginner's guide explains how the world's most important women's soccer competition works. For example, you'll find the info on where you can watch games on US TV and streaming. Just like on the men's side, the Women's World Cup is considered to be the highest level of the game. The […]
Women's French Cup 2024 TV Schedule USA
Started in 2017 as the Toulouse International Ladies Cup, the Womens French Cup is an invitational preseason tournament for elite women's clubs in Europe. Past champions include Montpellier Hérault, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. The 2022 tournament features Bayern, FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Recommended viewing option: Watch Womens French Cup on Fubo Includes: […]
Women's Soccer 2024 TV Schedule USA for US Viewers
If you're looking for women's soccer TV schedule for viewers in the United States, you've come to the right place. The women's soccer environment is rapidly growing. For years, the only competition that truly garnered major attention was the FIFA Women's World Cup. However, growth in the club game as well as the rest of […]
Women's Copa América 2024 TV Schedule USA
The CONMEBOL Copa América Feminina schedule has all the games for South America's premier women's tournament. First held in 1991, Copa América Feminina features all 10 of CONMEBOL's member nations, and starting in 2022 the tournament will be held every two years. Recommended viewing option: Watch Copa América Feminina on Fubo Includes: Copa América 2022 […]
Women's Africa Cup of Nations Schedule USA
The Women's Africa Cup of Nations, or WAFCON, schedule has all the games for Africa's premier women's tournament. First held in 1991, WAFCON features the top women's national sides in Africa, and in 2022 the tournament also acts as the qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the top four teams heading to […]
Where to watch Gold Cup on US TV
If you're wondering where to watch Gold Cup on US TV, we have the answers you're looking for. Last updated: August 14, 2021 Undoubtedly the U.S. Men’s National Team’s best chance at winning silverware, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is an extremely important competition for the Americans. First played in 1963, then named the CONCACAF Championship, […]
Where to watch Euro 2020 on US TV
If you’re wondering where to watch the Euro 2020 on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for. Last updated: May 7, 2021 One of the premier sports tournaments on the planet, the UEFA European Championship is always full of excitement. The month-long summer competition composed of the top European nations is staged every […]
Where to find your favorite soccer leagues on US TV and streaming
Find out where to find your favorite soccer leagues on US TV and streaming with our helpful guide. There used to be a time when watching soccer was as easy as switching on Fox Soccer Channel. Nowadays, for fans of club football, the viewing options are almost endless. And as a result, it's gotten more […]
Where to find soccer on US TV and Internet
Check out our guide on where to find soccer on US TV and Internet. Never before have soccer fans in the United States been given so much access to live soccer on television and the Internet. On average each week, there are more than 70 professional soccer games beamed across the United States, but navigating […]
What channel is Superliga Argentina on?
Superliga Argentina is on US television via TyC Sports International as well as via streaming through Fanatiz. The league features classic teams such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Independiente, San Lorenzo and Racing, Games can be watched live on TyC Sports, which is available on DirecTV on channel 469. DirecTV is currently offering a special […]
West Bromwich Albion
By Josh Harris. Nickname: The Baggies, the Throstles or Albion. City: Located five miles outside of Birmingham, near the center of England. West Bromwich Albion (sometimes referred to as West Brom or simply WBA) were founded in 1878. The Baggies play their home matches at The Hawthorns, a 26,000 seater stadium. West Brom currently play […]
West Ham United
By Josh Harris. Nickname: The Hammers or the Iron. City: Located in east London. West Ham were founded in 1895. The Hammers have played at Upton Park since 1904 but the real name for the stadium is the Boleyn Ground. It is often referred to as Upton Park due to its location, in Upton Park. […]
Watching movies, sports and TV shows on Sling Blue
Read our guide about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via Sling Blue. Sling Blue offers a ton of entertainment, news, sports and kids channels for you to choose from including ones that let you watch soccer via Sling Blue. Last updated: April 27, 2020 Channels included: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, […]
Welcome to the 2012 EPL Awards
Recognizing the Best of the Best of the 2011-12 EPL Season The EPL Awards honor the best in Premier League football — everything from players, managers, teams to podcasts, blogs, commentators and TV shows of the 2011-2012 season. And most importantly of all, they're voted on by you! EPL Talk has taken a close look […]
Watching movies, sports and TV shows on Hulu + Live TV
Read our guide about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via Hulu + Live TV. Last updated: April 27, 2020 Hulu with Live TV includes more than 60 broadcast and cable channels for a base subscription price starting at $54.99/month. Channels included: ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, CBSN, FOX, NBC, A&E, Animal Planet, […]
Watching movies and TV shows on Starz
Read our guide about how to watch movies and TV shows via CBS All Access. Last updated: April 27, 2019 Select original programming available: Outlander, Power, Wrong Man, Power Confidential, The Rook, Black Sails, Ash vs. Evil Dead, The Missing, Spartacus, American Gods, The White Princess Some of the movies on Starz: Asher, Beirut, Bloodline, […]
Watching movies, sports and TV shows on CBS All Access
Read our guide about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via CBS All Access. Last updated: April 27, 2020 What is CBS All Access? CBS All Access features exclusive content as well as a back catalog of older programming plus exclusive original shows. Sports coverage currently included: NWSL, NFL, college football, Big3 Basketball, […]
Watching movies, sports and TV shows on fuboTV
Read our guide about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via fuboTV. There are so many choices available to stream programming to your TV without cable or satellite. Whether you want to watch sports via fuboTV or watch any of the entertainment, news or kids channels, read below for the details. Last updated: […]
Warren Barton Interview
Warren Barton is this week's interview guest. The Gaffer discusses the new gig for the former Newcastle and Wimbledon defender as analyst for Fox Soccer Match Day. Barton chats about his memories of his role in the greatest Premiership match ever, the early days at Wimbledon alongside Vinnie Jones, his infamous England debut where thugs […]
Wales Euro 2016 preview
In the Wales Euro 2016 preview, we look ahead to the squad and schedule of games, as well as the TV schedule, and a prediction of how far Wales will advance in the European Championships. Wales Euro 2016 preview Manager: Chris Coleman Captain: Ashley Williams Wales Euro 2016 preview: Fixtures: Saturday, June 11 Wales vs. […]
VPN and soccer: How to securely surf the web
When it comes to VPN and soccer, knowing which are the most reliable VPN services is vital especially if you want to surf the web securely from a public WiFi connection or while traveling. No matter where you live in the world, you can watch soccer games live, legally and on-demand via a free trial […]
Viewing guides for soccer fans and cord cutters
Vinnie Jones Interview
On this episode of the EPL Talk Podcast, Johnathan Starling interviews Vinnie Jones. They discuss the Wimbledon side that won the FA Cup Title, how Howard Wilkinson kept his card count down while at Leeds United, what his second stint at Wimbledon was like, what he wants to be remembered for during his football career. […]
Videos
Browse through the following video shows from World Soccer Talk that delve deeper into the beautiful game. This Week In Soccer features intelligent discussions about many of the big topics in world soccer that are often overlooked or not given enough time to discuss. Voices Of Soccer features interviews with many of the remarkable names in world football. Plus, […]
Venezuela preview for Copa America Centenario
In the Venezuela preview, we look ahead to this summer's Copa America Centenario to feature the team's roster and schedule, as well as to predict how far they'll advance in the Copa and which players to watch out for. Venezuela preview: Manager: Rafael Dudamel Captain: Tomas Rincon Venezuela preview: Squad: GOALKEEPERS (3): José Contreras (Tachira, […]
USL Championship 2024 TV Schedule USA
The USL Championship TV schedule features a total of 34 games for each team. However, with some former USL Championship teams moving to MLS Next Pro, the quantity of teams is a nice round number of 24. Those 24 teams are split down the middle of the country to make two conferences of 12 teams […]
USA vs Mexico: Where to watch in the US
The USA vs Mexico is the biggest rivalry in North American international soccer. The USMNT and El Tri are the two biggest teams in CONCACAF, and games between the neighboring nations are always big affairs. Where to find USA vs Mexico WHO United States vs Mexico WHAT CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal WHEN 10:00pm ET / […]
USA vs Jamaica: Where to watch in the US
USA vs Jamaica is one of several key matchups in North American international soccer. The USMNT and the Reggae Boyz are both frequent contenders in CONCACAF, with games between the two often carrying big stakes. Where to find USA vs Jamaica Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Jamaica […]
USA vs Canada: Where to watch in the US
The USA vs Canada is a rivalry that's blossoming before our eyes. After qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986 in 2022, and set to co-host in 2026, Canada is emerging as a keystone team in CONCACAF. And so matches with the USMNT are carrying greater importance than ever. Where to find USA vs […]
USA preview for Copa America Centenario
In the USA preview for this summer's Copa America Centenario, we look at the players to watch on the team as well as the schedule of games, squad roster and predicting how far the team will advance in the competition. USA preview Manager: Jurgen Klinsmann Captain: Michael Bradley USA preview: Squad: GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan […]
Uruguay: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Uruguay Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad). Defenders: Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica), Diego Lugano (West Bromwich Albion), Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez (both Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Liverpool), Martin Caceres (Juventus), Jorge Fucile (Porto). Midfielders: Alvaro Gonzalez (Lazio), Alvaro Pereira (Sao Paulo), Walter Gargano (Parma), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Morelia), Diego Perez […]
Uruguay Preview: World Cup 2018
We've compiled this Uruguay Preview: World Cup 2018 to provide all of the details you need about La Celeste — everything from the likely starting lineup, 23-man squad, schedule of games and analysis regarding their chances, and more. Uruguay Preview: World Cup 2018 Full Squad Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Campana. Defenders: Diego Godin, Sebastian […]
Uruguay preview for Copa America Centenario
In the Uruguay preview for this summer's Copa America Centenario tournament, we've got their schedule of upcoming games, the team's roster, prediction of how far Uruguay will advance in the competition and more. Uruguay preview Manager: Oscar Tabarez Captain: Luis Suarez Uruguay preview: Squad: GOALKEEPERS (3): Martín Campaña (Independiente, ARG), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray, TUR), Martín […]
United States: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
United States Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake). Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Timmy Chandler (Nuremberg), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim), DeAndre Yedlin (Seattle Sounders). Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael […]
Ukraine Euro 2016 preview
In the Ukraine Euro 2016 preview, we look at the team's schedule and roster, as well as TV schedule and a prediction of how far the team will advance in the competition. Ukraine Euro 2016 preview Manager: Mykhaylo Fomenko Captain: Anatoliy Tymoshchuk Ukraine Euro 2016 preview: Fixtures: Sunday, June 12 Germany vs. Ukraine, 3pm, ESPN, […]
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule
The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule outlines how to watch each game in one of the biggest women's tournaments. Originally launched in 1984, the Women's European Championship happens every four years. Yet, during the first seven tournaments, it was a biannual event. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended this year's competition for a year. Recommended […]
UEFA Nations League 2024 TV Schedule USA and Links
Check out the UEFA Nations League TV Schedule below for all the competition's matches shown on US television and streaming. Launched in 2018, UEFA's concept for the competition was to play competitive games between nations instead of meaningless friendlies. By doing so and offering incentives for nations including a pathway to qualify for the UEFA European […]
UEFA European Championship 2024 TV Schedule USA
The UEFA European Championship TV schedule regularly features the top teams in the world battling it out for a major international trophy. Commonly referred to as just the Euros, many see the European Championship as the best international trophy available after the World Cup. In the United States, coverage of the European Championship belongs to […]
Zenit St Petersburg TV Schedule for US viewers
Our Zenit St Petersburg TV schedule has everything you need to watch one of Russia's most notable clubs. Zenit is the most successful Russian club outside of Moscow, and has a long history. The club have the fourth most top division titles of any Russian team. Zenit St Petersburg on TV and streaming: U.S. only: […]
Young Boys TV schedule for US viewers
This Young Boys TV schedule will have you following the Swiss club's exploits in domestic completion and in Europe. Young Boys have one of the most memorable club names in all of soccer, and are one of the top teams in Switzerland. Where can I watch the Young Boys match? Founded: 1898Stadium: Wankdorf StadiumManager: Raphaël […]
Wrexham TV schedule for viewers in USA
This Wrexham TV schedule provides the information you need to follow the Welsh lower division soccer club. Normally a fourth division club from a small town would not garner much international interest. But after actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenney took over the team in late 2020, Wrexham AFC have become pop culture fixtures. Coupled […]
Wolves TV schedule for US viewers
You can utilize this Wolves TV schedule to make sure you catch every Wolverhampton Wanderers match. Wolverhampton Wanderers go way back, to 1877, and were founding members of the Football League. Wolves TV schedule and streaming links Wolverhampton on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1877 (as St. Lukes FC)Stadium: MolineuxManager: Gary O'NeilEnglish top-flight titles: 3 (1954, 1958, 1959)FA […]
Wolfsburg TV Schedule for viewers in the US
The World Soccer Talk Wolfsburg TV schedule has all the games from Die Wölfe, and how you can watch from here in the United States. Wolfsburg is a relatively new club by European standards, officially founded just after the end of World War II. Where Can I Watch the Wolfsburg Match? Wolfsburg on TV and […]
West Ham TV Schedule
West Ham United have been a fixture at the top of English game since joining the Football League in 1919. One of eight clubs to have never fallen below the second division level, West Ham have spent 63 of 95 league seasons in the top flight. Despite this longevity in the upper tiers, they have […]
West Brom TV Schedule: Follow the Baggies
The World Soccer Talk West Brom TV schedule has each Baggies match that airs on US TV and streaming. WBA was a founding member of the Football League and has played over 80 seasons in the English top flight. West Brom TV Schedule West Brom on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1878Stadium: The HawthornsManager: […]
Werder Bremen TV schedule for US viewers
The World Soccer Talk Werder Bremen TV schedule has all the information needed to catch Die Werderaner on your screen in the US. Werder Bremen are four-time German champions, with a history that goes back to the late 19th century. Where Can I Watch the Werder Bremen Match? Werder Bremen on TV and streaming: U.S. only: […]
Watford TV Schedule: View Hornets games on TV
Love the Hornets? Don't miss a single game that airs in the USA with our Watford TV schedule. Watford TV Schedule Watford on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1881Stadium: Vicarage RoadManager: Valérien IsmaëlBest English top-flight finish: Runners-up (1983)FA Cup: Runners-up (1984, 2019)Lower titles: Third Division (1969, 1998), Fourth Division (1978), Southern League (1915) Where […]
Vitesse TV schedule for US viewers
Use our Vitesse TV schedule to watch games from one of the Netherlands' oldest clubs. SBV Vitesse Arnhem is the second-oldest professional club in the Netherlands still in existence. Vitesse TV Schedule and Streaming Links Vitesse on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1892Stadium: GelreDomeManager: Phillip CocuBest Dutch top-flight finish: Runners-up (six times)Dutch Cup titles: […]
Villarreal TV schedule
This Villarreal TV schedule has the details on where to find El Submarino Amarillo on your screen in the USA. Though historically a lower division team, the century-old Villarreal has emerged as a La Liga staple in the 21st century. Villarreal TV Schedule Villarreal on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1923Stadium: Estadio de la […]
VfL Bochum TV schedule for US viewers
The World Soccer Talk VfL Bochum TV schedule has information, game listings and more for Die Unabsteigbaren. Bochum are one of the oldest sports clubs on Earth, dating to the 1840s. VfL Bochum TV Schedule and Streaming Links VfL Bochum on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1848Stadium: Vonovia-RuhrstadionManager: Thomas LetschBest German top-flight finish: 5th […]
Vancouver Whitecaps TV schedule: View Whitecaps Games On TV
Our Vancouver Whitecaps TV schedule has every match for Canada's Pacific coast club. The 'Caps history dates directly back to the 1980s, with a heritage going back even further. Vancouver Whitecaps TV Schedule Vancouver Whitecaps on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1986 (First MLS Season 2011)Stadium: BC PlaceManager: Vanni SartiniMLS Cups: 0Other Titles: Canadian […]
Valencia TV Schedule for US viewers
This Valencia TV schedule has details on how you can watch the club in every competition. Valencia are on the fringe of the elite clubs in Spain. Outside the power duo of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Atlético Madrid, Valencia are the next most-decorated club in the country. Valencia TV Schedule Valencia […]
Utah Royals TV Schedule: View Royals games on TV
The World Soccer Talk Utah Royals TV schedule has all the games for Utah's reborn NWSL side. Originally one of the founding members of the WPS league, the Red Stars were one of the teams that survived and made the move to the NWSL in 2013. Utah Royals TV Schedule Utah Royals on TV and […]
USWNT TV Schedule: America's most successful team
Our USWNT TV schedule has all the latest game listings for the top women's national team in the world. About the USWNT First game: August 8, 1985 (Loss vs Italy, 0-1 in Jesolo)Manager: Emma HayesWorld Cup Titles: Four (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019))Olympic Gold Medals: Four (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012)CONCACAF Titles: Nine (1991, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2006, […]
Union SG TV schedule for US viewers
Use our Union SG TV schedule has everything you need to keep up with one of Belgium's historic clubs. Royale Union SG were a dominant side in the first half of the 20th century, but have rarely replicated that success in the long decades since. Union SG TV Schedule and Streaming Links Union SG on […]
Union Berlin TV Schedule for US viewers
With this Union Berlin TV schedule you'll find all the details on one of the Bundesliga's up-and-coming sides. Union Berlin has a complex history, but has developed a cult following and in recent years have elevated themselves to new heights. Where Can I Watch the Union Berlin Match? Union Berlin on TV and streaming: U.S. […]
Udinese TV schedule for US viewers
Fans of I Bianconeri can check out our Udinese TV schedule to find games in Serie A and beyond. Dating to the 19th century, Udinese have never reached the ultimate prize of winning Serie A. Udinese TV schedule and streaming links Founded: 1896Stadium: Stadio FriuliManager: Andrea SottilItalian top-flight / cup titles: 0 / 0European titles: Intertoto […]
Toulouse TV schedule for US viewers
Our Toulouse TV schedule has all the info on where you can watch France's Les Violets. Mostly a first division side throughout their history, Toulouse recently achieved its first major title. Toulouse TV Schedule and Streaming Links Toulouse on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1970Stadium: Stadium de ToulouseManager: Carles Martínez NovellLigue 1 titles: 0Coupe […]
Tottenham TV Schedule: View Spurs Games On TV
World Soccer Talk's Tottenham TV schedule provides the essential information all Spurs fans in the U.S. need. One of the biggest clubs in England, Tottenham Hotspur often played second fiddle to Arsenal or Chelsea. Despite the relative trophies, Tottenham remains one of the best sides in the Premier League. That holds true when looking at […]
Toronto FC TV schedule: Watch TFC in action
Watch every The Reds game with the World Soccer Talk Toronto FC TV schedule. TFC was the first-ever Canadian MLS team and was one of the expansion teams that signaled the league's rebirth in the mid-2000s. Toronto FC TV Schedule Toronto FC on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 2005 (First MLS Season 2007)Stadium: BMO […]
Torino TV Schedule for US viewers
Il Toro supporters can utilize this Torino TV schedule to follow the club throughout the season. Torino FC is a club that has seen both triumph and tragedy over their long history. Where can I watch the Torino match? Founded: 1906Stadium: Stadio Olimpico Grande TorinoManager: TIvan JurićItalian top-flight / cup titles: 7 / 5European titles: Central […]
Tigres TV schedule for US viewers
With the World Soccer Talk Tigres TV schedule you'll be watching one of Mexico's top clubs in no time. One of the two major clubs in Monterrey, Mexico, Tigres have won numerous trophies over their history. Tigres TV schedule and streaming links Tigres on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1960Stadium: Estadio UniversitarioManager: Robert SiboldiLiga […]
Swansea City TV Schedule: View Swans games on TV
Our Swansea City TV schedule has each match for one of Wales' top clubs, so Swans fans never miss a game. One of the biggest Welsh clubs, Swansea is one of only two clubs from the country to have played in the top flight of the English league system. Swansea City TV Schedule Swansea City […]
Sunderland TV schedule: Watch the Black Cats
All Black Cats fans can watch each game that airs in the US with our Sunderland TV schedule. Early members, and champions, of the Football League, Sunderland played every season from 1890-1958 in the top tier of English soccer. Sunderland TV Schedule Sunderland on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1879Stadium: Stadium of LightManager: Tony […]
Stuttgart TV schedule for US viewers
The World Soccer Talk VfB Stuttgart TV schedule has information on how to catch Die Roten on a screen near you. Stuttgart is the eighth-largest football club in Germany in terms of members, and also includes field hockey, table tennis, and track and field sections. VfB Stuttgart TV Schedule and Streaming Links VfB Stuttgart on […]
Sturm Graz TV schedule for US viewers
This SK Sturm Graz TV schedule has information on where to find Die Schwoazn games on television and streaming in the United States. Sturm Graz are three-time Austrian champions, and frequently participate in qualifying for UEFA competitions. SK Sturm Graz TV schedule and streaming links SK Sturm Graz on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: […]
Strasbourg TV schedule for US viewers
The World Soccer Talk Strasbourg TV schedule has the ins and outs for how to watch Le Racing from the US. RC Strasbourg have been playing professional football since 1933, and are one of six clubs to have won all three major French trophies. Strasbourg TV Schedule and Streaming Links Strasbourg on TV and streaming: […]
Stoke City TV Schedule: Watch the Potters
Each Potters match shown on US TV and streaming can be found on our Stoke City TV schedule. Stoke City has a rich history in English football with star players including Sir Stanley Matthews and Gordon Banks wearing the jerseys of the Staffordshire club. Stoke City TV Schedule Stoke City on TV and streaming: U.S. […]
St Pauli TV schedule for US viewers
The World Soccer Talk St Pauli TV schedule has everything you need to find the Kiezkicker on US TV and streaming. FC St. Pauli is part of the larger sports organization that houses a variety of teams in different sports. They've never won the Bundesliga, and more frequently find themselves in the second tier, but […]
St Louis City TV Schedule: The Gateway City team
Our St Louis City TV schedule has all the games for one of Major League Soccer's newest teams. St. Louis is one of the newer clubs in American soccer, after kicking off in the 2023 season. St Louis City TV Schedule St Louis City on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 2019 (First Season 2023)Stadium: […]
Sporting Kansas City TV schedule: View SKC Games On TV
Our Sporting Kansas City TV schedule has every game for the club formerly known as the Wizards. SKC are one of the founding teams of MLS, but have gone by three different names over their existence. Sporting Kansas City TV Schedule Sporting Kansas City on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1995 (First MLS Season […]
Sporting CP TV Schedule for United States viewers
Follow one of Portugal's most famous and elite clubs with this Sporting CP TV schedule. Sporting is one third of the Portuguese "Big Three", the others being rivals Benfica and Porto, who have never been relegated from the top flight. Where Can I Watch the Sporting CP Match? Sporting CP on TV and streaming: U.S. […]
Southampton TV schedule for US viewers
Our Southampton TV schedule will have Saints fans ready to watch every league and cup match. The Saints were founding members of the Premier League, but recently have dropped down to the Championship. Southampton TV Schedule Southampton on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1885Stadium: St. Mary's StadiumManager: Russell MartinBest English top-flight finish: Runners-up (1984)FA […]
Slavia Prague TV schedule for US viewers
Use this Slavia Prague TV schedule to help find when and where to watch the Red and Whites on US TV. One of the Czech Republic's elite clubs, Slavia Prague is the second-most decorated club in the country since it's independence in the early 1990s. Slavia Prague TV schedule and streaming links Founded: 1892Stadium: Fortuna […]
Sheffield Wednesday TV schedule: View Owls games on TV
Our Sheffield Wednesday TV schedule has all the games shown in the USA, so don't fret Owls fans, you won't miss a game. Wednesday are one of the oldest football clubs in the entire world, and historically one of England's most successful teams. Sheffield Wednesday TV Schedule Sheffield Wednesday on TV and streaming: U.S. only: […]
Sheffield United TV schedule for US viewers
It's easy to watch the Blades from the USA with our Sheffield United TV schedule. The Blades are four-time FA Cup winners, and won the First division title at the end of the 19th century. Sheffield United TV schedule and streaming links Sheffield United on TV and streaming: U.S. only: Founded: 1889Stadium: Bramall LaneManager: Paul HeckingbottomEnglish top-flight titles: 1 […]