As we near the conclusion of the European season, each game carries added importance. Some clubs are vying for titles domestically, others are working to finish in the top four and the relegation race is always significant. When you combine that with the impending derby clashes at the weekend, the next few days are a soccer fan’s dream. Moreover, these clashes extend beyond Europe, with some of the biggest rivalries in the world happening this week.

Four derbies stand out in the upcoming weekend slate of games. While most of these are historic derbies among local rivals or those at the top of their country, each game has several instances of recent drama. There is a chance that the games at the weekend will continue that trend to bring more fireworks to their domestic leagues.

Here are some of the best derbies this weekend at the disposal of soccer fans.

Derbies across the world set up massive soccer weekend

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan – Monday, April 22, 2:45 p.m. ET – Paramount+

With a win ‘on the road’ at the side’s biggest rival, Inter Milan can clinch its 20th Serie A title in history. As things stand, Inter Milan has a massive 14-point lead at the top of Serie A. Therefore, the club is effectively already celebrating its Scudetto win. However, AC Milan can at least make the side wait just a little longer while also saving face in the 2023/24 season.

Inter Milan has been dominant in this Italian city rivalry. In the last five games, Inter Milan has five wins. That features a 5-1 drubbing earlier this season in Serie A play. Yet, going back to last season, Inter Milan bested its rivals in both of the UEFA Champions League semifinal legs. Now, Inter Milan can expand on that dominance by winning the Serie A title in front of all the Milan fans.

Milan has been struggling of late, including losing both legs in the Europa League quarterfinals to Roma. In between those losses, Milan needed two second-half goals to draw against relegation candidate Sassuolo. Stefano Pioli’s side can take a step closer to Champions League qualification with a win over Inter.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona – Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. ET – ESPN+

El Clasico needs no introduction, but the fact that it is another top-of-the-table clash in one of Europe’s best leagues just adds to the drama on display. Much like Inter Milan, Real Madrid is on pace to run away with the title in LaLiga. Eight points above Barcelona in the table, Carlo Ancelotti’s side cannot formally clinch the LaLiga title. However, with a win, Barcelona would have a practically insurmountable 11-point deficit with six games remaining.

This season has been wildly inconsistent for Barcelona. Disappointing results in the league eventually led Xavi to announce that he would depart at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The club remains optimistic he will change his mind, but the Spanish coach has maintained his stance on leaving. By some miracle, turning LaLiga around could help court Xavi back to the club.

Yet, all signs point to Real Madrid extending their record LaLiga triumphs this season. Going back to the previous matchup this season, Jude Bellingham’s brace in the second half wrote off Barcelona in the league. That set Los Blancos up for a season of glory, while Barcelona is still working to finish second and earn a spot in next season’s Supercopa de España.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors – Sunday, April 21, 1:30 p.m. ET – Fanatiz

Other rivalries may have the star players. Few rivalries can compare to the fan engagement and atmosphere between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors. The Superclasico has delivered some wild moments in recent seasons. For example, The Copa Libertadores Final in 2018 featured these two teams. That two-legged tie needed to have its second leg in Madrid to avoid clashes between fans.

This is a game in the Copa de la Liga Profesional, a domestic cup competition that previously featured 14 games to reach the last eight. These two played against one another in the first phase as part of an interzonal contest, with the two drawing at El Monumental, the same location for Sunday’s game.

The winner of this game, which is airing on Fanatiz, advances to the semifinals of the Copa de la Liga Profesional. There, the victor plays the winner of Estudiantes and Barracas Central.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen – Sunday, April 21, 11:30 a.m. ET – ESPN2 and ESPN+

Dortmund and Leverkusen do not have a historically significant rivalry like the three matches listed above. However, they are two of the most prominent teams in the history of the Bundesliga. This season, Bayer Leverkusen has not lost a game, something that is making history in the Bundesliga. A game against Borussia Dortmund is one of the side’s biggest tests to preserve that unbeaten record.

However, this game goes beyond pride for Dortmund. The club in the Champions League semifinals is still competing to get into Europe’s top club competition. As things stand, Dortmund is level on points with RB Leipzig in fourth, but Leipzig has a superior goal differential. If Dortmund can be the first team to defeat Leverkusen in all competitions this season, it would be a massive step toward securing fourth place with just four games remaining after this fixture.

