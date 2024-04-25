Referees in Ligue 1 are likely to use a microphone audio system method for the next season. We may now see the result of the matter that has been discussed for many months.

When asked about the upcoming women’s and men’s French Cup finals, referee chief Antony Gautier told L’Équipe in March that a “complete sound system” will be tested. The matches in question are PSG against Fleury, and Lyon against PSG on May 4 and May 25, respectively.

“As early as January 2023, the president of the FFF contacted IFAB to say that we are ready for a live and continuous sound system for referees”, Gautier said.

“I am deeply convinced by the educational value that this sound system would bring. In Ligue 1, the sound system will only take place when the referee opens his microphone to explain a decision, as is the case in the NFL.”

Still forbidden: Exchanges between referee and VAR

Now, Le Parisien claims that this new approach would, in theory, be used league-wide next season in Ligue 1. However, this does not include the discussions between the referee and the video assistant referee. Those will remain confidential.

This is a FIFA decision; they do not want it made public. Nonetheless, in February 2023, the international organization gave French football the green light to test out the officials’ audio system. They had no interest in expanding it to include communications between the official and the video assistant referee.

Prime Video has already started airing the remarks made by authorities and players for a few weeks. However, bumping the referee’s voice into the crowd will at least make things clearer for everybody instead of just those on the pitch.

Ligue 1 referees started similar tests with audio earlier in the year

A referee in France’s top division wore a microphone that recorded his every remark and contact with players last April.

Referee Benoit Millot wore a microphone that recorded the match between Lyon and Nantes in France’s top flight. It provided viewers with an intriguing look into the interaction between the officials and players on the field.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw. But Millot was the center of attention as spectators marveled at his chemistry with players like Alexandre Lacazette.

When the French referee signaled for a foul, he explained his reasoning to the players.

“I agree with you, but honestly giving him a second warning for that is pointless.”

Watching this footage gives you a great idea of what referees say to players on the field. Millot congratulated the victorious team after the game and told the players and coaches to quit complaining and concentrate on the game.

The players usually reacted politely to Millot’s calls, maybe because they knew he had a microphone. In a moment of intense pressure during the game, the official advised his staff to be on high alert and assured them that everything must go according to plan.

PHOTOS: IMAGO