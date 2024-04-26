Is the Premier League title race over? Based on Manchester City’s form and the slump of Liverpool, it may be. Entering this weekend, it is Arsenal who sits atop the table. However, Manchester City is just one point behind the Gunners. Plus, Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand on the north London outfit. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all on the road this weekend, so there could be more changes at the top of the table.

Liverpool gets the weekend started with a trip down to London to face West Ham United. The Hammers have tapered off a bit this season, but it will still be a challenging fixture. A loss in the Merseyside derby may have ended any chance for Liverpool to send Jürgen Klopp out with a title, but the German is staying optimistic.

At 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aston Villa hosts Chelsea. Unai Emery’s side is through to a European semifinal in the Conference League, but it has sights set on the Champions League next season. Even though Villa has a six-point lead over Tottenham, Spurs have two games in hand, meaning two wins in those games could shake up Villa’s chances. Chelsea is looking for any kind of salvage to the season, and a few wins in the closing stages could allow the Blues to sneak into Europe next season.

On Sunday, we have the highlight game of the weekend. The latest iteration of the North London Derby has plenty at stake on Sunday. For Arsenal, a win is mandatory to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race. Tottenham needs every point it can get to stay on course to take the valuable fourth spot for the Champions League from Villa.

NBC coverage

A busy Saturday of games demands NBC’s full slate of coverage. Rebecca Lowe is the weekend host. On Saturday, she is joined by Robbie Earle and Tim Howard. Then, on Sunday, Robbie Mustoe steps in.

GOAL RUSH is available for American Premier League fans this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. The Premier League whiparound show centers on one game, but it will show the major moments from the simultaneous kickoffs when they happen. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock.

You can also watch a pair of Premier League games in 4K this weekend. Those are West Ham-Liverpool and Tottenham-Arsenal. Remember, watching in higher resolution requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 35

Saturday, April 27

7:30 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Luton Town. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Dave Edwards.

10 a.m. — Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Bill Leslie and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Leon Osman.

12:30 p.m. — Everton vs. Brentford. NBC, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pete Odgers and Jim Beglin.

3 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Martin Tyler and Andy Townsend.

Sunday, April 28

9 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

9 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Glenn Murray.

11:30 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock.

