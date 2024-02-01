Are you tired of waiting for Copa America tickets to go on sale? CONMEBOL originally planned to put them on sale in mid-January, but due to further planning delays by CONMEBOL, the tickets will now go on sale in late February or early March. The irony is that Copa America tickets have legally been on sale since December through the secondary market, and continue to be sold there long before CONMEBOL gets its act together.
With the tournament kicking off in June, many people are understandably buying tickets now. Such is the demand from fans of Argentina, Mexico, USA, Peru, Colombia, and other national teams.
Tickets on the secondary market can be more expensive, but many consumers prefer the certainty of buying tickets now instead of waiting. The alternative is waiting until March only to find out that tickets are unavailable because the general public bought them all.
Things to know about buying tickets on the secondary market
Some important points to remember about buying Copa America tickets on the secondary market:
First, all of the tickets listed below have a 100% buyer guarantee. Ticket reseller VividSeats promises valid tickets delivered in time for the event or your money back. These are secure transactions backed by full-service customer care. Plus, there is full compensation for events that are canceled and not rescheduled.
Second, The Athletic reporter Felipe Cardenas revealed this week that “each Copa América venue will sell match tickets via their preferred ticket partners, rather than all tickets for the tournament going up for sale through a single system.”
So if you want to buy tickets for the games featuring your country, you may have to buy tickets through Ticketmaster for some venues, and then make separate purchases to buy tickets through SeatGeek for other matches in the same tournament. A big advantage of buying tickets through the secondary market is you can buy all of the tickets through one site such as VividSeats.
Third and finally, buying tickets through the secondary market avoids having to deal with Ticketmaster.
For complete transparency, VividSeats is an affiliate partner of World Soccer Talk, and is offering a special offer to World Soccer Talk readers. New Vivid Seats customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout.
Copa America tickets
GROUP STAGE
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets
Friday, June 21
Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, June 22
Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets
Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Sunday, June 23
Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets
USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets
Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets
Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets
Thursday, June 27
Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets
Friday, June 28
Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets
Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets
Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets
USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, July 4
Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets
Friday, July 5
Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, July 10
Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets
THIRD PLACE GAME
Saturday, July 13
Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets
