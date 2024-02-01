Are you tired of waiting for Copa America tickets to go on sale? CONMEBOL originally planned to put them on sale in mid-January, but due to further planning delays by CONMEBOL, the tickets will now go on sale in late February or early March. The irony is that Copa America tickets have legally been on sale since December through the secondary market, and continue to be sold there long before CONMEBOL gets its act together.

With the tournament kicking off in June, many people are understandably buying tickets now. Such is the demand from fans of Argentina, Mexico, USA, Peru, Colombia, and other national teams.

Tickets on the secondary market can be more expensive, but many consumers prefer the certainty of buying tickets now instead of waiting. The alternative is waiting until March only to find out that tickets are unavailable because the general public bought them all.

Things to know about buying tickets on the secondary market

Some important points to remember about buying Copa America tickets on the secondary market:

First, all of the tickets listed below have a 100% buyer guarantee. Ticket reseller VividSeats promises valid tickets delivered in time for the event or your money back. These are secure transactions backed by full-service customer care. Plus, there is full compensation for events that are canceled and not rescheduled.

Second, The Athletic reporter Felipe Cardenas revealed this week that “each Copa América venue will sell match tickets via their preferred ticket partners, rather than all tickets for the tournament going up for sale through a single system.”

So if you want to buy tickets for the games featuring your country, you may have to buy tickets through Ticketmaster for some venues, and then make separate purchases to buy tickets through SeatGeek for other matches in the same tournament. A big advantage of buying tickets through the secondary market is you can buy all of the tickets through one site such as VividSeats.

Third and finally, buying tickets through the secondary market avoids having to deal with Ticketmaster.

For complete transparency, VividSeats is an affiliate partner of World Soccer Talk, and is offering a special offer to World Soccer Talk readers. New Vivid Seats customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout.

Copa America tickets

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets

Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets

USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets

Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets

Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 28

Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets

Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets

Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets

USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4

Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets

Friday, July 5

Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, July 10

Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets

THIRD PLACE GAME

Saturday, July 13

Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets