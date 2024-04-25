RB Leipzig has announced that they will play preseason matches in the United States this summer. The upcoming trip is set to be the first American tour for the German side in their history. While the club has established itself as a Bundesliga powerhouse, Leipzig was only just formed back in 2009.

“This will be our first preseason outside of Europe, and with the USA we decided to go to a key target market for our club,” stated Leipzig general manager Johann Plenge.

“We’ve brought the world of soccer back to Leipzig with our exciting European runs in recent years and as a host city for Euro 2024. Now we’re bringing Leipzig to the world! We want to take advantage of our good and special connection to New York and strengthen it for years to come. It’s an important step for us, but also for the Bundesliga, which rightly enjoys a great reputation in the U.S.”

RB Leipzig to face Villa as part of USA tour

Leipzig’s American tour is set to be based in the New York area and will last from July 28th to August 4th. The move certainly makes sense considering their connections with Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls. Former Leipzig star Emil Forsberg also recently joined the American team back in January as well.

Although the same company owns the two teams, they are not currently scheduled to face off this summer. Instead, Leipzig has revealed that their first preseason friendly will come against Aston Villa. The Premier League club is scheduled to play three summer matches in the States as well. The matchup against the two potential 2024/25 Champions League clubs will take place on July 31st at 8 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Leipzig is also planning a second friendly in America as well. An official opponent has not yet been announced for this particular matchup. Nevertheless, the club has declared that the game will take place somewhere on the East Coast. The German side has, however, scheduled various events in the New York area before they depart. This includes revealing their new 2024/25 jerseys, autograph sessions, and public practices.

Leipzig executive says Villa matchup likely air on ESPN

While official broadcasting plans for the friendly between Leipzig and Villa have not yet been announced, there are suggestions that the match will be available to watch on ESPN.

Asked whether the game will be televised by Bundesliga’s USA TV partner ESPN, RB Leipzig general manager Johann Plenge told World Soccer Talk, ”Yes, there are plans, and we’re working on them not only for the fans in the U.S. but also for the fans in Germany.”

Historically speaking, Leipzig has several links to the U.S. outside of sharing ownership with the MLS club. Former USMNT forward Terrence Boyd and current American star Tyler Adams both previously played for the German outfit. Jesse Marsch also coached at Leipzig after departing NYRB in 2018 as well.

Leipzig now becomes the latest high-profile European club to schedule a summer tour of the U.S. Several top English and Spanish sides are on the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States. Also, AC Milan and Wrexham revealed their plans to play Stateside.

