Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women
WHAT UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, 2nd leg
WHEN Noon ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, April 27, 2024
WHERE DAZN
WATCH DAZN
With DAZN, you can watch Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women and tons more UEFA Women’s Champions League games.
Photo credit: Imago