Sheffield United has officially become the first Premier League team this season to suffer relegation. The Blades have endured a dismal campaign back in the top flight for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign. In fact, they have remained bottom of the standings since November and have only managed to win three league matches.

Sheffield United entered the weekend essentially needing a miracle to remain a Premier League side. Nevertheless, the Blades were thoroughly beaten away to Newcastle on Saturday.

Manager Chris Wilder saw his team take an early lead in the fixture thanks to a goal by Anel Ahmedhodžić in the fifth minute. Nevertheless, the Magpies rattled off five straight goals to put the final dagger in the Blades.

The heavy defeat was certainly not the lone Sheffield match to end with such a lopsided scoreline. Newcastle previously thumped the South Yorkshire side 8-0 in their initial meeting back in September. Arsenal, Burnley, Aston Villa, and Brighton all also dominated the Blades by at least a score of 5-0 this season.

Blades manager is under contract with club until 2025

After learning his club’s fate, Wilder discussed the disappointing season, as well as his future with the team, with BBC‘s Match of the Day. “[Relegation] stings and it hurts. We have to own it,” stated the Sheffield manager. “We have got so much work to do on the training ground and we have got to have a proper preseason.”

“Sheffield United is a really good football club. I think everyone understands that but it’s been a really poor season.”

“I’ve still got another year left of my contract. I’d like to think that the supporters can trust me. I’m enthusiastic and committed along with my coaching staff to get it right. We know exactly what direction we need to go, what the culture is going to look like, what preseason is going to look like. It’s going to be a tough summer for everybody.”

Chris Wilder made clear to the fans that the Sheffield United season was not acceptable Chris Wilder made clear to the fans that the Sheffield United season was not acceptable

Club has set unfortunate Premier League defensive record this season

The Blades have already broken the modern Premier League record for most goals conceded in a 38-game campaign. Wilder’s squad has allowed an incredible 97 scores by opposing offenses so far this season. The club still has three games remaining on the schedule as well. Only two other current English top flight clubs, both also in the relegation zone, have conceded more than 65 goals.

Despite the leaky defense and low number of wins, Sheffield will avoid having the worst point total in the division’s modern history. Derby County currently holds the record with just 11 total points during the 2007/08 campaign. However, the Blades could ultimately have the third-fewest points in a 38-game season if they lose their remaining matches.

Not only has Sheffield United booked a place in the second-tiered Championship next season, but they will begin the 2024/25 campaign in the hole. EFL officials recently docked the club two points for failing to make appropriate transfer payments to other teams. It remains to be seen if Wilder will retain his job and continue on in charge of the Blades.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / PA Images