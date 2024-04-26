Gonzalo Higuain walked at Inter Miami, so Lionel Messi could run. Like Messi is to David Beckham’s team today, Higuain was meant to be a game-changer. For a long time, many saw Major League Soccer in the US as a place where retired greats could relax and enjoy their last years of professional soccer.

That seems to have been the case even with the aging Higuain. Unfortunately, the veteran’s nightmare US debut with the Herons ended with a penalty miss. In the 20th minute, the attacker, almost had a fairytale MLS debut when his bicycle kick crashed just wide of the post.

After that, the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus player’s fortunes only got worse from there. His popularity began to wane in Miami. There were whispers that the Argentine icon had been unhappy with his life in the United States under Phil Neville‘s leadership. Thus, he had been acting irritably that season.

Not even other Major League Soccer players were oblivious to his behavior shift. Fabian Herbers of the Chicago Fire criticized the Argentine, describing him as “destructive” due to what he perceives as negative body language.

He also expressed his disapproval of Higuain’s leadership qualities. He remarked on the ex-striker’s demeanor on the field, noting instances where he appeared visibly displeased with his teammates’ performance. Herbers stressed the importance of uplifting and supporting teammates, especially as a designated player and leader.

How did Higuain fare with Miami?

Before joining the MLS, Higuain was a top striker for Real Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus. In 785 professional appearances, he scored 366 goals, 121 of which came while playing for Real Madrid. He joined the club at the tender age of 20, having previously played for River Plate.

Despite less-than-stellar loan stints with Chelsea and AC Milan, he would go on to have tremendous success in Serie A with Napoli and Juve. Though he left the United States empty-handed, the Argentinian legend eventually left on a high note. He ended up scoring 14 goals in his last 16 games of the regular season.

Despite the bitter end to his career, he will go down in history as one of the greats of the contemporary era. He deserves credit for paving the way for his compatriot Lionel Messi to succeed in Miami.

New career in sight for Gonzalo Higuain?

The ex-forward has discovered a new outlet for the same competitive drive that characterized his professional athletic career; despite only having been out of the game for a year. He has taken up the popular Spanish sport of padel as a new pastime.

At 34 years old, the Argentinean national team legend retired after a stint with Inter Miami; he and his family still reside in the same house. However, as per Mundo Deportivo, he is increasingly focusing on his roles as a parent and family guy, yet he still finds time to play padel.

It might not be exactly the extra money he’s accustomed to. Nonetheless, Higuain and his partner Tarek Deham won a local event in Miami not long ago and brought home a nice $300 check.

