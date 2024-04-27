Liverpool once again stumbled on Saturday in their quest to grab the 2024 Premier League title, although the match will be remembered for the touchline spat between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds previously suffered a shock defeat to crosstown rivals Everton on Wednesday. The defeat put a massive dent in their title charge, as they sat three points behind league-leading Arsenal. Along with the points advantage, the Gunners also have a far superior goal difference as well.

Not only is Liverpool fighting with the north London team, but reigning Manchester City is also in the mix. City currently finds themselves just one point behind Arsenal at the moment. The English champions also, however, have an extra game in hand compared to Mikel Arteta’s team.

Klopp seen arguing with Salah during Liverpool game

The Reds desperately needed a win against West Ham on Saturday to essentially have any real chance of keeping pace with their rivals. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp’s club could only manage a 2-2 draw on the day and take just one point back to Merseyside.

Liverpool did make a quick second-half comeback to take a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute. However, the home side eventually leveled the scoreline just 12 minutes later.

With the game tied, Klopp opted to put superstar forward Mohamed Salah into the game from the bench. After a poor display in the aforementioned Everton fixture, the manager chose to start Harvey Elliott in the Egyptian’s typical place on the right flank. As Salah was set to enter the fray, the star exchanged words with Klopp on the sideline.

Liverpool’s manager seemingly sparked the animated conversation by saying something to his star player. The two then jawed back and forth for around 15 seconds. The confrontation became so heated that fellow substitutes Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez got in between the two figures in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

After the match, Klopp was asked specifically about the incident. The Reds boss downplayed the issue and claimed that his relationship with Salah is fine. “We spoke about that in the dressing room and it’s done for me, that’s all,” the coach said in his postgame interview.

However, Salah also added a few words of his own following the disappointing result in east London. While he declined an official interview in the stadium’s mixed zone, the forward did make an interesting remark. “There is going to be fire today if I speak,” proclaimed Salah.

Klopp’s Liverpool farewell tour has not exactly gone as planned

The clash is certainly not a good look for Liverpool as their title charge seems to be slipping away. Salah was likely upset that he wasn’t in Klopp’s starting lineup. Nevertheless, a public spat between player and coach, particularly in this specific situation, only adds more negative attention to the club.

Klopp will leave the Anfield club at the end of the campaign. Many assumed that the coach’s decision to leave the team would galvanize the squad heading into the home stretch. This, however, has not been the case. Along with seemingly now being out of the Premier League title race, Liverpool also recently bounced out of the Europa League and FA Cup competitions as well.

While Klopp’s future is clear, Salah’s is not. The star has been the subject of Saudi Arabian interest for months now. Although he stayed for the current campaign, Middle Eastern clubs are expected to return for the veteran attacker this summer.

It’s unclear whether Salah will now leave the Reds after seven years on Merseyside.

