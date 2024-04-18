ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes are set to join forces as they broadcast the 257th edition of El Clasico. The massive matchup, widely regarded as the top rivalry in all of soccer, is contested between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Los Blancos currently hold a slim lead in the fixture with 104 victories. Barcelona is, however, not far behind and has managed 100 wins during El Clasico matchups.

Real currently tops the LaLiga table by eight points over their bitter rivals. A victory by the home side on Sunday, April 21st would all but give Los Blancos their record 36th Spanish top-flight title. Nevertheless, a Barca triumph at the weekend would make things interesting in the standings heading into the home stretch.

The two teams have already faced off twice this season, with Real winning both matches. Barca’s first defeat came in October, as Jude Bellingham netted a dramatic match-winning goal in added time. Real then dominated their rivals in the Supercopa de España Final in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

TV coverage for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET – Sunday, April 21

Stream now: Live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Commentators: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English) and Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish)

US TV: ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Prep for massive rivalry match starts two days before kickoff

Unfortunately for some viewers, the upcoming iteration of El Clasico will not be available on major English-language television networks. Instead, ESPN has opted to broadcast the game in English on ESPN+. The streaming service currently has more than 25 million subscribers. Along with ESPN+, the massive match will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

While the game is not scheduled until Sunday, April 21, ESPN will begin its preparations two days earlier. A special edition of La Peña de LALIGA with Cristina Alexander will air on Friday, April 19 at 2 p.m. ET. The one-hour weekly show airs live on ESPN Deportes and includes insight from Rodrigo Fáez, Moisés Llorens, and Gemma Soler.

An El Clasico-themed edition of ESPN FC will then be broadcast on ESPN2 one hour later. The English-language show features regulars such as host Dan Thomas, as well as analysts Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno and Luis Garcia. Sebastian Salazar and Soler will also join the presenters live from California and Madrid, respectively.

ESPN also broadcasts extra coverage directly before and after the game

A comprehensive pregame show on both ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes starts official coverage of the match one hour before kickoff. The aforementioned ESPN FC crew will handle the English-language portion of the show on ESPN+. Sid Lowe, Soler as well as former Barca star Patrick Kluivert are joining the coverage.

On the Spanish side of the pregame discussions, Ricardo Puig, Mauricio Pedroza, Hugo Sanchez, and former Real legend Iker Casillas will host live from California on ESPN Deportes. Reporters Martin Ainstein and Llorens are also contributing from Madrid.

Following the pregame shows, the actual match will finally begin at 3 p.m. ET. Popular commentator Ian Dark will join Steve McManaman in the booth for the English-language coverage on ESPN+. Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes are also set to call the matchup on ESPN Deportes. A one-hour postgame show is scheduled on both visual avenues after the fixture as well.

PHOTO: IMAGO