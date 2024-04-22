Inter Miami is, once again, going to help a club break its attendance record, and this time, it is the New England Revolution.

Major League Soccer sides have been ready to host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with record crowds on standby. Last season, both Charlotte FC and Atlanta United yielded their biggest crowds of the season with home games against Inter Miami. Now, the New England Revolution figures to do the same when Inter Miami travels north on Saturday, April 27.

Like Charlotte and Atlanta, New England plays in a stadium traditionally reserved for the NFL. The New England Patriots have no issue selling out Gillette Stadium, but the Revolution do not. In 2023, New England averaged 23,940 fans per game. That is a solid record, but it is the second lowest among the teams that use an NFL stadium for their home games. Now, ticket sales project over 60,000 fans for Inter Miami’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Single-game tickets for the contest that the Revolution is selling are just about sold out. Single-game tickets are almost sold out (starting at $225), but tickets are available through the secondary market via resellers such as Vivid Seats (where tickets start at $157). Vivid Seats buyers have a 100% buyer’s guarantee, and World Soccer Talk readers can get $20 off their first order by using the promotional code SOCCER20. You can buy tickets on Vivid Seats any time before the game, but prices may fluctuate as game day nears.

Inter Miami to break New England attendance record on Saturday

In total, New England has sold over 60,000 tickets to the game. More of those will go as Saturday nears, meaning that the previous attendance record for fans at Gillette Stadium soccer games will fall. Currently, the record attendance for a soccer game at the stadium is 67,584. Those fans showed out to watch Brazil against Mexico in a 2007 friendly. For the New England Revolution, the attendance record is 61,316. The Revs set that mark way back in 2002 when the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated New England in the MLS Cup Final.

Based on projections, the Revolution’s record of 61,316 will certainly be surpassed by Messi and Inter Miami.

Just a few weeks ago, Sporting Kansas City moved its home game against Inter Miami to Arrowhead Stadium. The traditional home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs saw 72,610 fans come out to watch the Major League Soccer contest. That almost quadruples the capacity of Sporting KC’s home of Children’s Mercy Park. Looking back to last season, Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami led to games in Charlotte, Atlanta, and Chicago surpassing 60,000 fans.

It will be no different in Foxborough, MA, on Saturday. However, those who are unable to attend can view the massive crowd on MLS Season Pass from Apple. The streaming home for the game will have full coverage of Inter Miami against the New England Revolution ahead of their 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, April 27.

