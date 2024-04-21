Nacho Fernandez, a great center defender for Real Madrid, is down to his last weeks with the club. He will be leaving the club this summer after 23 years of service.

His contract is up at the end of the season, therefore the experienced defender’s future with the club is in question. The club’s strategy for players aged 30 and above is to offer them 12-month contracts. Thus, Carlo Ancelotti was able to convince him to accept one last summer.

Despite maintaining a secondary position, Ancelotti has relied on Nacho time and time again. Nacho even scored a penalty in the team’s UEFA Champions League shootout victory against Manchester City last week.

Throughout Real Madrid’s history, Nacho has served as an excellent substitute. No matter the position he plays in defense, he has never been the starter. However, when given the chance, he impresses with his reliability.

Furthermore, Nacho is an asset to any manager because of his flexibility; he is equally at home playing wherever in the backline. Meanwhile, since Karim Benzema left Madrid last summer, he has assumed the role of captain for this season.

At 34 years of age, the Real Madrid veteran has played in more than 350 games this season, contributing to 16 goals and nine assists. Because Nacho is reliable and consistent, Los Blancos have not dabbled in looking for other options.

But the Spaniard is now in the last three months of his Whites deal, although his future in the capital has already been decided.

Nacho makes decision on future

In order to begin a new phase of his career, the veteran plans to depart at the conclusion of the season. According to Marca and Fabrizio Romano, Nacho has already told the club that he isn’t going to sign a new deal when his current one ends in June. Since this is the case, the seasoned player will officially be a free agent.

The fate of Nacho is still up in the air, but one thing is certain: he is not staying in Spain. The fact that Inter were also interested in him should not be overlooked. The Serie A leaders had offered the defender a contract two years ago, but he turned down the offer.

Romano says the possibility of him becoming a free agent has rekindled interest in the player within the club. Although the Italian club sent an offer, the player has chosen to keep his options open and has not yet answered.

What now for Nacho?

But Marca claim that the defender is unwilling to take on Real Madrid, which further dispels any hope of him staying in Europe. Either way, speculation has already started about his next club and retirement plans.

Apparently, Saudi Arabia sides are interested in him and they want to lure him in the summer. But financial incentives don’t inspire the Spaniard, therefore he isn’t thinking about it right now.

As Nacho seeks to broaden his athletic and personal horizons, he is widely considered to be leaning toward signing with an MLS team.

