Manchester City capitalized on a pair of shocking results last weekend to take control in the Premier League title race. Arsenal and Liverpool both lost at home, and Pep Guardiola’s side is back at the top of the table. As clubs make the turn into the last handful of games, all eyes are on the title race. Unfortunately, the league leaders are not in action this weekend. An FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea on Saturday means Manchester City will have a midweek make-up game at a point later in the season.

That means that Arsenal and Liverpool, at least for a short while, can re-establish themselves at the top of the table. The Gunners lost to Aston Villa, signaling the side’s first loss in league play since the turn of the calendar year. After also falling in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta is desperate for a turnaround result. That comes with a game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The following day, Liverpool takes on Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liverpool has dropped points in back-to-back games after an extended period sitting atop the table. Fulham picked up a win at the weekend against West Ham United to get back on track in what has been an otherwise inconsistent season. However, the last time these two met, Liverpool needed late dramatics to pick up all three points.

The relegation race is also intensifying with some massive clashes this weekend. Sunday morning’s Everton-Nottingham Forest game carries the most importance in a game involving two teams suffering from profitability and sustainability punishments. Everton is two points above the drop zone while Nottingham Forest is just one. This game could be pivotal at the end of the matchday in terms of who is in the bottom three.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe is serving as the host of NBC’s buffer coverage this weekend. Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will work as analysts throughout the weekend during studio coverage.

There is no GOAL RUSH this weekend. With a reduced schedule and the games fairly split, the whiparound show will not be available for viewers in the United States.

You can watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend, though. Wolves-Arsenal and Fulham-Liverpool are available in higher resolution, but that requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 34

Saturday, April 20

10 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Brentford. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Paul Gilmour and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Stephen Warnock.

2:30 p.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, April 21

8:30 a.m. — Everton vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pien Meulensteen and Jim Beglin.

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Rob Jones and Lee Hendrie.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Tony Gale.

11:30 a.m. — Fulham vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

PHOTO: IMAGO