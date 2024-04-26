CBS Sports has officially launched a new broadcasting channel solely dedicated to the UEFA Champions League. The channel, appropriately called ‘Champions League,’ will feature year-round, 24/7 access to highlights from the prestigious competition. Not only can fans relive all of the best action from the current campaign, but the channel will also feature unforgettable moments from throughout the tournament’s history.

Starting from Friday, April 26, ‘Champions League’ will be available for free on Pluto TV. The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) streaming service was previously launched as a website in 2014. Pluto eventually became part of the CBS/Viacom family in 2019 as part of a $340 million deal. The massive media conglomerate is under the same umbrella as CBS Sports and Paramount.

Along with Pluto TV, soccer fans can also access the Champions League channel on connected TV devices through the CBS Sports app. Beginning in May, users can then find the channel on the mobile CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, as well as Paramount+.

CBS Sports’ coverage of Champions League has been highly successful

Live matches of the UEFA Champions League, however, are not available on the free new channel. These games will still be exclusive to Paramount+ for the foreseeable future.

“UEFA Champions League represents the absolute best soccer in the world,

and this new channel delivers fans an always-on venue to relive the

special moments, sensational goals, iconic players, and storied clubs that

define this one-of-a-kind tournament,” stated CBS Sports exec Jeffrey Gerttula.”

“CBS Sports is the 24/7 home for soccer fans in this country, and we’re

excited for this latest addition to our industry-leading multiplatform

soccer coverage.”

CBS Sports initially acquired the English-language rights to the top European soccer tournament in 2020. Since then, the network has established itself as one of the more entertaining broadcasting avenues in the sport. This obviously has to do with securing such a competition as the Champions League, but also with the inclusion of popular figures such as Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has also been immensely successful since its launch in 2023. The free soccer streaming network and social media platform quickly became one of the top soccer media brands in the United States. The network has racked up over 4.2 billion video views in the last year alone.

Media company recently revealed record viewership for quarterfinals

The news of the free Champions League highlight channel comes as CBS Sports revealed record viewership of the competition last week. The company announced that the games between Real Madrid–Manchester City and Bayern Munich–Arsenal set records. They are the two most-watched Champions League quarterfinals ever on U.S. television.

The matchup between Real and City, in particular, had 1.11 million viewers. Viewership of the big game eventually peaked at 1.58 million people. It was the most-watched Champions League quarterfinal game in American broadcasting history. The impressive figures represented a 25% bump compared to last season’s quarterfinal fixtures.

Pluto TV currently offers a wide range of sports-related shows, including the aforementioned Golazo Network, all available for free.

PHOTO: IMAGO