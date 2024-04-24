Big additions and a good lineup gave Inter Miami a head start to the season, and the expectations were high. The squad is still finding its groove, and performances on the field have been all over the place.

After losing their excellent player Diego Gomez to injury, they are now confronted with a difficult issue. The club’s coaching staff and supporters learned the Paraguayan will miss about six weeks with a high-grade ankle injury. In the pivotal encounter against Nashville, Gomez was unlucky to be stretchered off the field due to an injury.

His absence instantly cast doubt on Inter Miami‘s season-long prospects and is an urgent worry for the team. The 21-year-old Paraguayan has been an integral part of the squad so far. He has two goals and five assists. His talent and influence in the middle of the field are indisputable, and the squad will miss him.

Inter Miami sign Gomez’s replacement

The Herons have suffered a string of physical setbacks, the most recent of which being Gomez’s injury. The club’s U22 program has already lost two promising prospects, Federico Redondo and Facundo Farias. The latter has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The squad has also dealt with Lionel Messi’s muscle injury. Benjamin Cremaschi’s absence earlier in the season came as a result of hernia surgery.

The team already has its hands full trying to reach its objectives for the season. Gomez’s injury has made matters worse. The good news is that his compatriot Matias Rojas joined the squad on Tuesday to bolster the midfield.

The club announced the signing of Rojas as a free agent through the 2024 season. There are options to extend for 2025 and 2026. After a contract disagreement, the 28-year-old offensive midfielder decided to quit Brazilian side Corinthians.

“We’re pleased to bring in attacking midfielder Matias Rojas; he is a skillful and experienced player at both the club and national team levels whose versatility we believe will be an asset for the team. We think this addition helps strengthen our squad as we aim to compete for titles after a strong start of the MLS season,” reported Inter Miami.

Who is Matias Rojas?

“I’m happy, joining a spectacular Club like Inter Miami is a dream come true. I’m excited to compete and help my teammates achieve the team’s objectives,” Rojas said.

Cerro Porteño of Paraguay, Racing Club de Avellaneda of Argentina, and Corinthians of Brazil are among the best South American clubs that Rojas has played for. He has scored four goals in 22 games for the Copa Libertadores and twelve for the Copa Sudamericana.

Having made his international debut in 2019, the 28-year-old has played on 18 occasions for the senior national team of Paraguay, scoring one and assisting on another. Among his notable accomplishments, he represented Paraguay in the 2019 Copa America and appeared in qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup.

