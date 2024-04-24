Spanish manager Xavi is staying at Barcelona for at least one additional season. In doing so, Xavi goes back on his words that he would leave after the current campaign. Barring a near-impossible comeback in LaLiga, the Catalan club will not win any trophies this year. However, the 2022/23 LaLiga champions have seen some positive signs in this rebuild from financial struggle.

Barcelona executives have not backed down from their desire to keep Xavi in the fold. Following his announcement of departure in January, Barcelona quickly turned its form around. Eight wins and two draws over its next 10 LaLiga games helped the side shore up its spot in the league. Barcelona was on the verge of reaching the Champions League semifinals for the first time since the 2018/19 season. However, a red card in the first half of the second leg allowed PSG to rattle off three unanswered goals on the road. Barcelona fell on aggregate, and a stoppage-time loss at Real Madrid this past weekend compounded the recent misery.

However, those two losses may have inspired Xavi to stay as the manager of Barcelona. Spanish journalist Guillem Balague noted that Xavi’s initial decision was impulsive. The uptick in form following Barcelona’s season-beginning struggles showed that the club can compete for success. Joan Laporta insisted that Xavi stay on with the club to continue the youth development, which has been key for the side.

That is the biggest success out of Xavi staying on for Barcelona. The club may not be one of the top sides of the world currently. Yet, that is more a product of the dire financial situation at Camp Nou, or rather the Estadi Olimpic, than it is the 44-year-old Xavi. The struggles of the club have afforded Barcelona the chance to evaluate young talents. That means players like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort have been able to play regularly. It will pay in time, particularly with Xavi leading the way.

Xavi staying on board with Barcelona benefits financial situation

Xavi has one more year left on his contract at Barcelona, and there has not been any news of him signing an extension. The only thing that is certain as of now is that he will manage one more year. However, this does simplify things for Barcelona. In addition to keeping the same philosophy and building with Xavi, Barcelona does not have to pay for a new manager.

Deco, the club’s sporting director, wanted to bring Luis Enrique back to Barcelona. The current PSG manager was the man in charge of Barcelona’s last Champions League triumph in the treble-winning 2014/15 campaign. That would have required a major buyout and compensation going to PSG. As seen with Barcelona’s minimalist transfer strategy, it cannot spend money willingly, particularly on a manager.

That said, there are considerations regarding Xavi staying at Barcelona. Reports indicate that the club and the manager settled on several conditions. One of those is bringing in players that Xavi wants to bring in. In the most recent summer, Barcelona did not bring in players Xavi wanted like Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad. Instead, the club went for the bigger name in Joao Felix, a player Xavi deemed excess to requirements.

Regardless, Xavi has a squad that wants to play for him. Balague noted that Xavi was far more relaxed in his managerial approach, and that may have contributed to results. With the backing of the club in terms of a project and transfer suggestions, Xavi sees the potential for further success next season, and potentially beyond.

PHOTOS: IMAGO