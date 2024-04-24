Liverpool has turned their attention in a search for a new manager to Feyenoord’s Arne Slot. The Reds have been on the lookout for a successor to Jurgen Klopp since the German announced he was departing the club in January. Klopp is set to leave Merseyside at the end of the current campaign.

The Premier League side has been linked with a series of coaches in recent months. This list included Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, and Ruben Amorim. Nevertheless, Slot is now emerging as a frontrunner for the position. David Ornstein is reporting that Liverpool has already offered a compensation package of about $9.6 million to Feyenoord.

The Dutch team, however, has rejected this initial offer. Slot does not currently have a release clause with his current club, which means that the two sides must agree to a fee for the coach. Slot is believed to be highly interested in a switch to the Reds this summer though. The Dutchman previously rejected a chance to move to the Premier League last year after Tottenham Hotspur attempted to sign him before switching their attention to Ange Postecoglou.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have similar statistics this season

Liverpool’s interest in Slot seemingly makes sense for a few different reasons. First of all, the coach has been successful with Feyenoord. The Dutchman led the club to the Eredivisie title for the 2022/23 season, only their second championship since 2000. The team also just picked up the KNVB Cup on Sunday as well.

Not only has Slot collected trophies at Feyenoord, but his team plays fairly similar to Klopp’s Liverpool. Much like the Reds, Slot’s Dutch side is an offensive powerhouse that also presses opponents high up the pitch. Feyenoord has averaged 2.57 goals per game this season, which is slightly higher than Liverpool’s 2.27. Both clubs also rank inside the top 15 teams among the best 10 European leagues in high turnovers and possession won in the final third of the pitch.

Feyenoord ranks second in the Eredivisie in total shots, while also allowing the fewest shots in the league as well. These figures are very similar to Liverpool under Klopp during the current campaign.

Slot, like Klopp, has knack for developing youngsters

Outside of statistics, Slot also has a reputation for developing young players while at his current club. Due to various injuries to key players, Klopp has had to regularly rely on youthful talent this season. Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, and Bobby Clark have all made a series of Premier League starts for Klopp throughout the campaign. Not only have they made unexpected appearances in big games, but the youngsters have also performed well for the club.

The combination of coaching style and handling of young players would seemingly make for an easy transition for Slot at Liverpool. A deal to bring the Dutchman to Anfield, however, is not yet finalized. The English side still needs to agree to an appropriate compensation package for Feyenoord to sign its target.

Other big English clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal have struggled in recent years after replacing legendary managers. Liverpool would certainly benefit from targeting a similar coach as Klopp to help ease the pressure on their new manager.

