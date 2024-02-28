Tickets for all Argentina games are sold out as ticket prices soar to see Lionel Messi at Copa America. After going on sale earlier this afternoon, tickets for Argentina’s three Group Stage games sold out within one hour. As a result, tickets are now only available through the secondary market. So, if you want to see Lionel Messi play at Copa America, prepare to pay more.

With the Copa America scheduled to start in less than four months, CONMEBOL decided to price Argentina tickets for more money than the other nations, including the games involving the host country, the United States.

For instance, the cheapest ticket to see Argentina’s opening game of the tournament started at $215 but quickly jumped to $230 and then $280 before all of the tickets sold out within one hour. Tickets were then placed on resale to the public through CONMEBOL’s partner Ticketmaster. As of press time, the lowest price for those through Ticketmaster is $303. Vivid Seats has tickets starting at $244.

Undoubtedly, the World Cup winners Argentina have become the hottest ticket in soccer here in the United States.

Tickets for the USA’s opening game against Bolivia start at $60.

Tickets to Argentina matches are already reselling for huge prices

Resale ticket prices through Ticketmaster for Argentina’s other Group Stage games start at $358 (against Chile at MetLife Stadium), and $474 for a standing-room-only ticket (against Peru at Hard Rock Stadium). Resale tickets are less expensive through Vivid Seats ($263 for the Chile game, and $354 for an actual seat in the game against Peru).

To put Argentina’s draw into perspective, tickets to other Copa America games are currently available for a fraction of the cost. For instance, a seat for the Group B matchup between Ecuador and Venezuela in California’s Bay Area costs just $45 each. Peru and Chile‘s opening game in Texas is available for $50 as well.

Each team’s first group stage match of the 2024 Copa America based on lowest ticket price:

Team 1 Team 2 Location Cheapest ticket available Ecuador Venezuela Santa Clara, CA $45 Peru Chile Arlington, TX $50 Colombia Paraguay Houston, TX $52 United States Bolivia Arlington, TX $60 Uruguay Panama Miami, FL $80 (Standing room only Mexico Jamaica Houston, TX $87 Brazil CONCACAF Playoff opponent Los Angeles, CA $91 Argentina CONCACAF Playoff opponent Atlanta, GA $244 (resale)

American soccer fans get a rare chance to see top teams at a tournament

Although the United States is hosting the 2024 Copa America, a ticket for the USMNT’s first game of the competition is still relatively affordable. The Americans are set to face Bolivia in their opening match of the tournament. Current ticket prices for the fixture in Texas start at $60.

Argentina and Brazil garnering the most expensive tickets for the tournament is hardly surprising. The global giants are two of the top teams in the entire world and are favorites to lift the trophy. Their squads are also filled with superstars of the sport.

Although the duo plays friendlies in the country occasionally, fans Stateside are about to get a rare chance to see Argentina and Brazil play live meaningful matches. Assuming the two sides win their respective groups, they could potentially face off in the 2024 Copa America Final in Florida. If so, ticket prices will likely explode heading into the end of the tournament.

The tournament is typically held in South America for the teams in the CONMEBOL soccer federation. However, the upcoming competition is set to be held across the United States. As part of hosting the tournament, the United States men’s national team will make a rare appearance in the prestigious competition.

CONMEBOL previously revealed the venues for the 2024 Copa America back in December. The opening game of the tournament involving Argentina is set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami area will be the venue for the title match on July 14th. In all, 14 different cities will ultimately host matches throughout the competition.

Ticket prices to see Messi at Copa America

As stated, reseller websites have tickets available for all of the Copa America games:

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets

Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets

USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets

Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets

Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 28

Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets

Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets

Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets

USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4

Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets

Friday, July 5

Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, July 10

Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets

THIRD PLACE GAME

Saturday, July 13

Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets

