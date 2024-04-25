An unforgettable 15-season career for Athletic Club legend Iker Muniain ends with his decision not to extend his contract. Upon his departure, he will have been the club’s second-most capped player. He has even claimed the Copa del Rey, the club’s final major prize, after four decades.

With his technical skill and determination on the pitch, Muniain became an integral part of the club; especially from the moment he made his debut when he was just 16. Throughout his time with the club, he has amassed an outstanding record. It includes three major trophies and the unwavering admiration of both colleagues and supporters.

His impact on the club is undeniable, as he has played in 557 games. These games saw Muniain rack up 75 goals and 70 assists; with six games remaining in the season, he has plenty of opportunities to add to those numbers.

The 31-year-old earned two appearances for Spain and spent most of his career on either the left flank or behind the striker. Injuries to his ligaments have slowed him down in recent years, just as he was hitting his best under Marcelo Bielsa.

Limited time this season

With the Copa del Rey in hand and the Gabarra in tow, the club captain made it clear that he was ready to “say farewell”. He also added in a social media video that he intended to exit via the main door. Athletic Club confirmed it would be holding a ceremony to bid goodbye to their legend soon.

The veteran has had a frustrating season trying to get into Ernesto Valverde’s starting lineup. Specifically, this season, he has been more of a supporting player. In his 22 games played so far in all competitions, Muniain has made 15 substitute appearances. The midfielder has just two goals in all competitions with his limited time.

Given that El Txingurri favors Sancet in the center and Nico and Inaki Williams on either flank, Muniain does not have a natural place to start. Furthermore, he has begun to lose minutes to youngster Unai Gomez.

Not only does this news mark a watershed moment in the player’s career, but it also signifies a major shift for the club he has been a part of since he was a teenager. He leaves an indelible mark on the team’s culture and fan base, and his departure represents a watershed point in his athletic career.

Chance Muniain joins former LaLiga stars at Inter Miami

Unfortunately, he risks missing Bilbao’s opportunity to return to the Champions League next season with six games remaining and a three-point deficit to Atletico Madrid. Although he did not specify where he plans to go next, it is quite doubtful that it will be Spain.

According to Relevo, money will not play a role. He is eager for a change of scenery and would want to play in Major League Soccer, Diario AS adds.

In addition, he has already expressed his undying devotion to the Argentinean club River Plate. Thus, he would be open to the idea of joining the reigning Primera Division champions.

PHOTOS: IMAGO