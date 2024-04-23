Aston Villa has announced that Unai Emery has agreed to a new contract extension. The Spanish manager’s previous deal, which was his original agreement, was not set to expire until the summer of 2026. Nevertheless, the coach will now remain in place for an additional year.

Emery has been a resounding success since initially joining Villa in November of 2022. The club previously sat 17th in the Premier League table at the time of his arrival to the West Midlands side. The new coach, however, quickly made a massive impact on the squad and the team moved up the standings. Villa eventually finished seventh, qualifying for a European competition, in the 2022/23 season.

“We are enjoying our way together with Villa fans, the club owners, management, and this great group of players that we are proud of,” Emery stated after making the new deal official.

“Me and the football management… we share the vision of the owners. Nassef [Sawiris] and Wes [Edens] are very supportive and respectful, and we have a good environment and the right structure to develop this football club.”

Spanish coach has not fared well with massive clubs

Emery’s decision to re-sign with Villa comes at a time when he was being linked with the Bayern Munich job. Thomas Tuchel, despite qualifying for the Champions League semifinals, is set to depart the Bavarian side at the end of the current campaign. Bayern was previously interested in targeting either Xabi Alonso or Julian Nagelsmann. The two highly-rated managers, however, opted to resist the chance to join the German giants.

As a result, Emery quickly became a possible plan C for the previous Bundesliga champions. The Spaniard’s success with Villa is certainly impressive and put Bayern on notice. Nevertheless, he seemingly made a great and courageous decision to remain with his current club.

Emery has found more success in his career with teams not at the top of their respective tables. For instance, he has been a smash hit at clubs such as Sevilla, Villarreal and Aston Villa. The coach even collected major silverware from the two Spanish sides. He now has Villa in the top four of the English top flight, a feat not accomplished by the club since 1983.

However, Emery has stumbled a bit with massive teams. He previously lifted the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, but the French side regularly wins the division. PSG sacked the Spaniard for failures in the Champions League.

He then followed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal after departing PSG. While succeeding a legendary coach is certainly not easy, Emery buckled under the pressure and only lasted 18 months without a trophy in north London.

Unai Emery contract extension at Villa could build status in the club’s history

A club such as Villa is perfect for Emery. He is not under the microscope to win league titles at the helm. Still, the team is big enough to make significant signings and qualify for European competitions. Just nabbing a Champions League spot would be a massive success for Emery at Villa.

The new agreement could also prove to be crucial in holding on to star striker Ollie Watkins. The English forward has arguably been the Premier League’s top player of the year and will certainly garner attention in the upcoming transfer market. Nevertheless, Emery will want to keep the star at the club for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Spanish coach could eventually become a legend with the team if he can also lead them to a trophy. Villa has not collected silverware since 1996. However, they now find themselves in the Europa Conference League semifinals under Emery. The club will next face Olympiacos in the competition in early May.

PHOTOS: IMAGO