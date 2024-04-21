Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time winner gave Real Madrid a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in the El Clásico on Sunday evening. For the second time this season, the English midfielder scored the winner in this iconic fixture putting Real eleven points clear at the top of the table and firm favorites for the La Liga title.

Earlier in the day at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, the visitors got off to the perfect start when Andreas Christensen rose highest at the far post to head home into an empty net from Raphinha’s corner. Real weren’t behind for long as they won a penalty in the 18th minute when Lucas Vasquez fell over in the box following Pau Cubarsi’s challenge. Vinicius Jr stepped up confidently to restore parity, however there was controversy just minutes later.

Lamine Yamal’s flick from a corner looked to have crossed the line but with the unavailability of goal-line technology, the goal couldn’t be given much to Barcelona’s dismay. VAR intervened to claim that Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made the save before the ball had crossed the line. After the break, Barcelona finally managed to get their noses in front when Lunin’s clearance conceded possession for the hosts and it was Fermin Lopez who scored from close range to give Xavi’s side the lead in the 69th minute.

Barcelona’s joy was short-lived

Barcelona’s joy was short-lived as Real were level just four minutes later. Vinicius Jr put a brilliant whipped cross for Vasquez who slid in to slot home. With the match heading towards a draw, Bellingham was once again the hero in stoppage time, like in October in the reverse fixture. The English midfielder arrived late in the box and after Joselu missed Brahim Diaz’s cross, the 20-year-old smashed home to give his side a huge win once again over their arch-rivals. To make matters worse for Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong left the game on a stretcher shortly before halftime, and it is unknown for how long the Dutch midfielder will be ruled out of action.

The result means that Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had a brilliant week and are now 11 points clear at the top of the La Liga standings with 6 games left and already have one hand on the title. Moreover, the Spanish giants are also in the Champions League semi-final, after being pedestrian throughout the second leg against Manchester City.

Following the loss, Xavi said, “The league that we consider to be the best league in the world does not have goal-line technology! Everyone saw it, the ball went in. Since the beginning of the season in Getafe, I said that I do not like what is happening and that everything is hurting us, and today was the end of this story. Well, I’m proud of the team.”

Goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen was visibly upset as the German said, “I have no words to explain what happened on the goal line. It’s a shame for world football. This world moves a lot of money but not for the important things”.

Watch the Jude Bellingham El Clasico goal

Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto