There has been no official word on whether Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the season’s conclusion. However, rumors have circulated that Real Madrid is his intended destination.

There are questions regarding Mbappe’s role and fit within the Real Madrid ranks. Part of his reason for leaving PSG is the fact that he does not want to play down the middle as a sole striker.

Nevertheless, rumor has it that Mbappe would have to switch positions from left flank to striker if he signs with Real Madrid. Two players on the Spanish giant’s roster can play the position: Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Regardless, according to Diario AS, the Frenchman has told his inner circle that “the challenge of playing there appeals to me.” Thus, he will also faithfully play center forward in most of his matches for his boyhood dream club.

When you play on a team with Vinicius, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Brahim Diaz, being in the best position to score is crucial. La Liga defenses will be sweating bullets just thinking about Mbappe’s potential goal-scoring output next season. He has already scored 41 goals in 43 appearances.

Mbappe to leave PSG, Lamine Yamal to arrive?

His departure from PSG will be deeply felt, as is well known. The reigning French champions have so started making arrangements to have him replaced. One of their top contenders is Barcelona, a fierce adversary of Real Madrid. That is what Le Parisien says. It claims that PSG is keen on acquiring Lamine Yamal.

Even though the 16-year-old isn’t a direct replacement for Kylian Mbappe, he has been considered as a potential alternative. It is said that the term “non-transferable” does not exist if the player expresses a wish to leave.

The teenager’s performance in the most recent Champions League quarterfinal match reportedly left club managers at PSG in awe. Thus, they think $214 million would be enough to buy him, particularly considering Barcelona’s financial woes.

After debuting for the first team at the tender age of fifteen in April of last year, Yamal has blossomed into a future and present star this season. Being one of the most impactful players for the squad since Christmas, the youngster has made 44 appearances so far in 2023/24.

Can PSG put together an offer to impress Barcelona?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta seemed to corroborate the rumor of the $214 million bid later in March. However, he remained tight-lipped about the club’s lack of desire to sell and financial need to do so.

“We have received offers for players like Lamine Yamal, for €200m, and we have said no. Because we trust the boy, because he is the future of the team,” Laporta said.

“Because we trust in the boy, in his sporting potential, and we don’t have the need, on the contrary. We are in the process of economic recovery, and we are already seeing the end of the tunnel. We have offers for all our youngsters Pedri, [Alejandro] Balde, Gavi, [Ronald] Araujo. But we don’t want to sell our stars.”

Luis Campos, the sports director of the French club, reportedly gets along well with Jorge Mende, the agent of Yamal. It may be a boon for PSG’s pursuit of the gifted adolescent.

Despite Barcelona’s struggles, they are very loyal to their most prized assent and are unlikely to negotiate with anybody interested in signing him. Perhaps PSG will not need any more money than his $1.1 billion release clause to acquire their man.

PHOTOS: IMAGO