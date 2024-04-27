Over the last year, rumors have circulated that Real Madrid would sign Canadian fullback Alphonso Davies this summer.

However, in light of recent events in the Spanish capital, it seems to be very improbable that he will now arrive.

According to reports, Davies has verbally agreed terms with Real Madrid and has decided not to extend his contract with Bayern Munich. Interestingly, he has one year remaining on it. The Bavarian club has already said openly that they would try to move Davies this summer if he does not sign a new contract.

During this time, Real Madrid were considering paying a bargain price of $32–43 million to get his services this summer. But Madrid and Davies’s communication has cooled in the last several weeks, according to Relevo.

Why won’t Real Madrid pursue Davies deal?

Los Blancos’ hierarchy are reportedly contemplating rearranging their 2024 summer agenda. In the forthcoming transfer window, the emphasis has changed from adding left-back reinforcements to a central defender.

Apparently, a number of things have prompted this shift. First, the club needs a centre-back since Nacho Fernandez, a mainstay in the defense for more than ten years, is leaving soon. Nacho has informed the board of his intention to go at the end of the season, therefore they need to go forward and strengthen the defense.

Furthermore, David Alaba’s health has come under scrutiny after a December injury; the 24-year-old is not likely to return to full strength until October at the earliest. Thus, the Whites won’t try to close a deal unless they acquire very favorable conditions or until Ferland Mendy departs this summer.

To make matters worse for Davies, there are Mendy’s unexpectedly good performances, which have delighted Real Madrid. A renewal may be in his future, despite the fact that some at the club think he should be sold.

With these things in mind, the La Liga leaders supposedly no longer want the Canadian. For the time being, Madrid will not sign the 23-year-old despite his continued high esteem at Valdebebas. It has been stated that the club and player had an agreement months ago. Nonetheless, whether or not Davies really signs with them now depends on many factors at the moment.

What now for Real Madrid?

In light of everything, the article adds that Florentino Perez will concentrate on acquiring Leny Yoro, a defender from Lille, this summer. In what seems to be an effort to acquire a star of a new generation, they have made the 18-year-old defender a primary focus of their attention. Especially after months of tracking him.

Yoro is reportedly eager to go, has one more year on his contract, and apparently will be sold this summer. Then, Davies will have the opportunity to leave Munich for free the following summer.



Of all, there’s always the chance that the defender could sign a contract extension with Bayern. Eventually, they might force him off the team once the season ends. Premier League clubs have wanted Davies for a while now, but his rumored transfer to Real Madrid has prevented any serious competition. Things might shift right now.

