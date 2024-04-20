Man City narrowly edged out Chelsea on Saturday to advance to the FA Cup final. Bernardo Silva managed to score the only goal of the game on the day late in the game. The midfielder became the hero against the Blues after seeing a penalty shot saved on Wednesday against Real Madrid.

The two sides entered the massive match with opposite outlooks on their seasons. Despite recently being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, City is currently leading the Premier League. The reigning European champions are looking for their fourth consecutive league tittle. Chelsea, on the other hand, find themselves sitting ninth in the standings and only really have/had the FA Cup to play for.

Kevin De Bruyne made a return to manager Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup after needing to be substituted midweek. However, superstar striker Erling Haaland was forced to miss Saturday’s matchup due to a minor injury.

Chelsea looked most likely to go ahead in goalless first half

Despite their opposite places in the league table, the match began fairly evenly. Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson had the game’s first real scoring chance in the seventh minute. The forward, however, sent a shot from a dangerous area directly at Stefan Ortega in goal. Phil Foden then found himself in a one-on-one position against Blues keeper Djordje Petrovic a few minutes later. Nevertheless, the City star could not capitalize on the glorious chance.

City seemingly looked a bit hungover from their midweek defeat. De Bruyne accidentally blocked a shot by his own teammate while in an offside position in the 20th minute. Foden was then judged to have been offside a few minutes later on a lovely lofted pass over the defense by Jack Grealish.

Jackson and former City youngster Cole Palmer had solid opportunities for Chelsea in the opening period as well. The striker found himself free on goal in the 30th minute due to a beautiful ball by Enzo Fernandez. Jackson, however, bizarrely did not take a shot in the situation and eventually passed the ball directly to an opposing defender. Ortega then made a quality low save from a shot just a few yards away by Palmer before the halftime break.

Man City finally scored, as Jackson squandered Chelsea’s FA Cup chances

Jackson then squandered two more chances early on in the second half. Ortega initially stopped a shot from the striker down to his left. The ball was quickly sent back into the box and Jackson’s header from point-blank range was smothered by the keeper. City then recorded their first shot on target in the 53rd minute, but Petrovic made the appropriate save.

Chelsea thought they may have earned a penalty kick two minutes later. Replays showed that Grealish blocked a free kick shot by Palmer with an outstretched arm. VAR officials, however, allowed play to continue after taking an additional look at the incident. Match referee Michael Oliver did not even give a corner kick to the Blues on the play.

With the match looking set for extra time, Silva finally gave City the lead in the 84th minute. De Bruyne initially sent a dangerous low cross in front of goal. Petrovic was able to get a foot on the pass, but the ball then fell straight to Silva. The midfielder struck a shot that deflected into a Chelsea defender and into the back of the net.

The defending FA Cup champions will now move on to the tournament final in May. City is set to either face crosstown rivals Manchester United or Championship side Coventry City. The second semifinal fixture will play out on Sunday, April 21st at 10:30AM (ET).

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images