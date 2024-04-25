The 2023–24 season has seen a worrying decline in performance from Atletico Madrid’s renowned goalie Jan Oblak. Despite his stellar reputation, he has let in an alarming number of goals this term.

In 38 games played last season, he let in only 37 goals—almost one goal per game. However, with six games left this season, he has already surpassed last year’s total. Atletico have conceded 38 goals so far.

Their dismal defensive record has done nothing to aid their cause in La Liga‘s race for the last Champions League place. Their margin over Athletic Club for fourth in the league is a mere three points. Meanwhile, Atletico is an alarming seven points behind third-place Girona.

Oblak struggling this season

Compared to other seasons, Oblak’s performance indicators, including projected goals allowed and save %, show a bleak image. Even worse, in the rematch of the Champions League quarterfinals, the Madrid team fell to Borussia Dortmund 4-2. So, after winning the first leg 2-1, they exited the competition.

With that game added to his season total, the Slovenian goalie has let in 63 goals thus far. Only three goalkeepers in the history of the Colchoneros have let in more than 60 goals in a single season.

Jose Francisco Molina let in 64 goals in the 1999-00 season, while David De Gea conceded 65 goals in the 2010-11 season. With six games remaining in the current season, they have a good chance of having Oblak create an anti-record for the club this century.

The team’s defensive flaws and inexperience in important positions compound his on-field problems, casting doubt on whether Atleti can win titles in the future. The 31-year-old has always recovered from various performance-related issues.

However, his recent slump could be cause for concern since it may determine how long he stays with the club.

De Gea to return to Atletico Madrid?

Two major sales are reportedly in the works for Atletico Madrid this summer. Eduardo Inda, the chief pundit of Okdiario, made the claim when appearing on El Chiringuito. Another possible outcome of the sales is the return of David de Gea, the goalkeeper from Manchester United.

“The first one that could go, because Atletico also needs to make money so as not to expand capital, is Alvaro Morata. They could take the opportunity to sell him after the Euro Cup and he could go to Italy or Saudi Arabia.

“Atletico had to expand €40 million ($43 million) in capital and this year it must be there. The economic problem is tremendous. Another one that could be put on the market to deposit money is Oblak. David de Gea or Kepa are spoken of as substitutes.

“We cannot forget that Oblak charges 8 million ($8.6m) net per season, which are about 15 or 16 net. If Oblak leaves they are talking about Kepa or David de Gea, but he’s had a long time without playing.”

Once the 2022-23 season came to a close, the Spanish goalkeeper left Old Trafford and is now a free agent. During the previous two transfer windows, De Gea turned down offers from several clubs, including many from the Saudi Pro League.

PHOTOS: IMAGO