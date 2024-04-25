Wrexham and Premier League side Bournemouth have revealed that they will face off in a summer friendly in the United States. The Welsh club recently announced plans for a full tour of America in the coming months. This previous statement involved a preseason fixture against Chelsea on July 24 in Santa Clara, CA. However, the soon-to-be League One side now adds two more matches to their tour.

The Red Dragons will open their preseason preparations against Bournemouth on July 20 in Santa Barbara, CA. The matchup will be played at Harder Stadium, UC-Santa Barbara’s multi-purpose arena. Although originally designed for the college’s football program, the stadium is now the home of their men’s and women’s soccer teams. It currently holds a max capacity of around 17,000 fans after completing renovations in 2010.

Wrexham is set to travel up the California coast to face Chelsea four days later in Santa Clara. After playing the Blues, the Welsh side will then continue north to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 27. The Canadian city is the home of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

“Last year Rob [McElhenney] got to bring Wrexham to Philly. This year it’s my turn,” proclaimed Reynolds. “I am so excited my hometown club the Whitecaps will get to square off against the Red Dragons. My official stance on the match will be a very friendly ‘neutral’ even if I will be screaming for a Paul Mullin hat trick.”

Wrexham has issued two separate pre-sale codes for the Bournemouth and Whitecaps games. These tickets can now be available for purchase by using codes WRXBOU (Bournemouth) and VANWRX (Vancouver).

Wrexham’s preseason schedule (local times):

Bournemouth vs. Wrexham – July 20, time TBD – Santa Barbara, CA – Harder Stadium: Tickets TBD.

Chelsea vs. Wrexham – July 24, time TBD – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium: Tickets.

Vancouver vs. Wrexham – July 27, 4:30 p.m. – Vancouver, Canada – BC Place: Tickets TBD.

Bournemouth will play two preseason friendlies in the US

Much like Wrexham’s decision to play in Vancouver, American owner Bill Foley arranged for Bournemouth to set up camp in Los Angeles. The Cherries are set to train extensively at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles this summer. The facilities are the home of Major League Soccer side L.A. Galaxy. Foley currently owns the Hotel Californian, a luxury hotel in nearby Santa Barbara.

“It’s great that we’re able to take the team back to the U.S. for the first time in nearly ten years,” proclaimed Bournemouth’s president of business Jim Frevola. “I’m so excited to head out there to see and grow our fanbase in the area, and to continue to develop the club off the field.”

“We were thrilled by the recent Premier League event in Nashville, and now we can’t wait to meet with more Cherries fans out on the west coast.”

Along with facing Wrexham, Bournemouth will schedule an additional summer friendly Stateside as well. The opponent for this particular fixture is still unknown.

Cherries become seventh Premier League club to reveal American tour

The Cherries become the latest Premier League side to announce plans for a summer tour of the United States. Top clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United all previously revealed their intentions of playing friendlies across the pond. Aston Villa is playing a three-game excursion of America as well.

However, English clubs will not be the only major European sides to make preseason preparations in the U.S. Several other top teams from Spain, Italy and Germany are also part of the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States.

PHOTO: UC Santa Barbara