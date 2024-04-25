Feyenoord manager Arne Slot outwardly revealed his intention to join Liverpool in the summer as the replacement for Jürgen Klopp. The German boss is departing at the end of the season after nine seasons at Anfield. Liverpool has struggled in its recent managerial search to replace Klopp. Slot remains one of the few high-profile candidates to have links to the Liverpool position. Now, he says he wants the club to bring him in.

Speaking ahead of a matchup on Thursday against Go Ahead Eagles, the Feyenoord manager said he wants to be the next manager at Liverpool.

“The clubs are negotiating, I am awaiting the outcome,” Slot said on Thursday to ESPN NL. “It’s no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now, I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen.”

The fact that Slot is confident he will replace Klopp this summer is particularly noteworthy. Plenty of managers would want to be the boss at Liverpool, but the club has a certain standard. Slot has had success with Feyenoord in recent seasons, including winning the Eredivisie in 2022/23. The fact that he thinks a deal to bring him to Liverpool is close should indicate that Liverpool finds his successes impressive. Currently, Feyenoord is second in the Eredivisie and also won the KNVB Cup this season.

Arne Slot is a natural fit for Liverpool as Klopp’s successor

Even though Feyenoord is out of the running to win the Eredivisie for a second consecutive year, Slot has proven that he is a capable mind. He is a two-time recipient of the manager of the year award in the Eredivisie. Last season, his performances with Feyenoord earned him links to the vacant Tottenham job. Spurs eventually went with Ange Postecoglou, who has led to positive results for the north London club.

For Liverpool, Slot is a coach who fits the mold of Liverpool. The Dutchman is one who prioritizes the attack and makes play enjoyable for the fans. Feyenoord is averaging 2.57 goals per game in the Eredivisie, which is better than Liverpool’s 2.27. In fairness, the opposition Slot manages against in the Netherlands is far easier than Klopp’s opponents. Yet, with talent at his disposal, Slot can put players in the correct positions.

Offense is one thing, as Feyenoord has released the second most shot attempts in the Dutch top flight. Yet, Feyenoord has allowed the fewest shot attempts in the Eredivisie. Many of those statistics align with Klopp’s Liverpool in the Premier League.

Options running out for Liverpool

Part of the reason Slot may be confident is because the candidates for Liverpool are wearing thin. Xabi Alonso certainly topped the most-wanted list at Anfield, but he is staying with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season. Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP has not materialized into any concrete development. Finally, Roberto de Zerbi’s progression of a move to Liverpool has stalled. That leaves Slot, who would still be a strong candidate for the Liverpool job if his tactics can translate to the Premier League.

PHOTOS: IMAGO