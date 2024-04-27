Fanatiz has officially confirmed that they will broadcast Brasileirao matches during the 2024 season in the United States and Canada.

The current campaign of the Brazilian top flight previously began back on April 13th. However, league officials were apparently not too concerned about having their games in overseas markets. As a result, the league started their season without an agreement in place with broadcasters outside of the country.

Media distribution company 1190 Sports previously licensed Brasileirao matches to Paramount+. Fanatiz also had American television rights to the Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A through the end of 2023. As the current campaign started without a deal in place, Fanatiz publicly expressed a willingness to agree a deal with the Brazilian league.

Over 300 Brazilian league games set to hit streaming service

The streaming service announced an official deal with the Brazilian soccer league on Friday. Juan Pablo Buscaglione, Fanatiz’s general manager, thanked fans for their patience in the negotiations and confirmed the company will keep on targeting South American soccer.

“We are thrilled to bring back Brasileirao to Fanatiz, reaffirming our commitment to Brazilian soccer fans,” Buscaglione stated in a press release. “With Brasileirao alongside Estaduais and top-tier international cups like Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana, we continue to be the premier destination for Brazilian soccer fans.”

“We want to thank our loyal followers for always choosing us. We will continue working to bring more Brazilian soccer and keep them informed about the latest news.”

In the deal, Fanatiz will broadcast over 340 total Brasileirao matches this year. However, not every club agreed terms with the streaming service. 18 of the competition’s 20 teams will have their home games available on Fanatiz. Nevertheless, RB Bragantino and Corinthians home fixtures will not air on the American streaming service in 2024. Fans of the two sides will have to catch their team on Fanatiz when they are on the road.

Brasileirao matches on Fanatiz will not include commentary for now

While Fanatiz is set to offer live and on-demand recordings of the Brazilian top flight, there is a bit of a catch. Feeds of the matches will not include commentary for the time being. Instead, viewers must settle for stadium noise. The streaming service has indicated that this could very well change in the near future though.

Along with live matchups, Fanatiz is also including additional coverage of the Brasileirao. This includes instant highlights during games, as well as postgame content as well. Brazilian soccer fans can find this extra content on the actual Fanatiz app and their official YouTube channel.

Fanatiz currently offers a fairly large amount of live soccer coverage. In fact, beIN SPORTS, TyC Sports, Real Madrid TV, and Sevilla TV are all currently available on the streaming service. Plans start at $9.99 per month, but the company does offer a seven-day free trial. The streaming service can be accessed on a plethora of devices including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, and Chromecast. Several smart TVs also include the Fanatiz app as well.

The Brasileirao is one of the top soccer leagues in the Western Hemisphere. Palmeiras are currently the reigning champions of the division after they narrowly edged Gremio for the 2023 title. While the current campaign has begun, most clubs have only played three games so far this season.

