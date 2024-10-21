Hundreds of professional women’s soccer players have signed a letter calling for FIFA to end a sponsorship deal with a Saudi oil company. In April, FIFA signed a sponsorship deal with Aramco. That oil company has 98.5% state ownership, meaning the government of Saudi Arabia owns the company. In a way, it is FIFA entering a sponsorship deal with the country of Saudi Arabia, the nation that is hosting the 2034 World Cup. The deal with Aramco exists for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It also extends through the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

In response to the deal that went through in April, over 100 professional women’s soccer players signed a letter. It criticizes the “brutal human rights violations” of Saudi Arabia. In this letter, the soccer players called Aramco a “nightmare sponsor” given its connection to the Saudi Arabian government. Many of these players criticized the way the Middle Eastern nation handles women’s rights. Yet, that has long been a complaint of the other times FIFA has operated in the area.

For example, there were considerable concerns for women ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Then, before the 2023 Women’s World Cup, FIFA signed a deal with the Saudi tourism agency Visit Saudi. Many players complained about this agreement, calling it hypocritical to the development of women’s soccer. This deal with Aramco is similar to that, but the signees were more deliberate in their comments.

Nightmare Sponsor: Women’s soccer players grill Saudi deal with FIFA

“Saudi authorities have been spending billions in sports sponsorship to try to distract from the regime’s ­brutal human rights reputation, but its treatment of women speaks for itself,” the letter read. “It is because we stand alongside the citizens of Saudi Arabia whose human rights are violated that we are speaking out. We don’t want to be part of covering up these violations.

“We urge Fifa to reconsider this partnership and replace Saudi ­Aramco with alternative sponsors whose values align with gender equality, human rights and the safe future of our planet.”

FIFA defended its sponsorship with Aramco in a message to The Guardian. It stated the money from these sponsorships allows it to reinvest in the game for both men and women. Investment, according to FIFA continued to develop in women’s soccer. It even added the deal with Visit Saudi and similar sponsorships that specifically benefited women’s soccer.

Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and advocacy at ALQST for Human Rights, defended the letter. “As long as Saudi Arabia’s authorities fail to genuinely respect women’s rights and ­freedom, their reputation will continue to impede any lofty ambitions they may have. Thank you to these women for standing with the brave women of Saudi Arabia.”

Based on FIFA’s history, it is likely that it will ride out with this deal through the 2026 and 2027 World Cups.

PHOTOS: IMAGO